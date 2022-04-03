Baseball wakes up the bats, holds on to best Texas A&M in wild game on Saturday

William Hamiter (11) cheers on his teammates after a three-run seventh inning in Alabama’s 10-9 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies on April 2 at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

To nobody’s surprise, the Alabama Crimson Tide (16-12, 3-5) were in yet another topsy-turvy game on Saturday afternoon at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. The Crimson Tide have now played in 13 one-run games this season, which ranks first in the country. This time around, Alabama held on, defeating the Texas A&M Aggies (16-10, 4-4) 10-9 to even the series.

“Safe to say it was a pretty wild day at the ballpark,” Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon said. “It’s pretty rare that you can give up a seven spot in one inning and still win the game. Both teams made a lot of mistakes today after playing a really clean game last night.”

The game was out of control from the beginning. The two teams combined for seven errors and 23 hits. Only five of the Crimson Tide’s 10 runs were earned. Three of the Aggies’ nine runs were unearned.

The Crimson Tide held a 7-1 advantage in the fifth inning before immediately letting it slip away, watching the Aggies take an 8-7 lead in the sixth. But after a two-run single by pinch hitter William Hamiter in the bottom of the seventh, Alabama went back up, and they didn’t let it go this time.

“For us players, it’s a rollercoaster,” Hamiter said. “You just try to stay as levelheaded as you can. There’s going to be days like this. You just can never get too high or too low.”

Hamiter has missed the majority of the season thus far, but he came back in a big way.

“I missed playing,” Hamiter said. “You never realize how much you miss it until you can’t do it. Having the support of the guys behind me is what gives me all the confidence. It’s awesome and I’m glad to be back.”

The Crimson Tide had four different batters record a hit, including center fielder Caden Rose who had three RBIs. Hamiter and right fielder Andrew Pinckney had two RBIs apiece. Pinckney tripled in the second.

After going 3-for-8 with runners in scoring position, 3-for-14 with runners on, and 2-for-11 with two outs on Friday night, Alabama stepped up when it mattered most. The Crimson Tide hit .412 with runners in scoring position and went 3-for-3 with the bases loaded.

“It’s been a real issue for us,” Bohannon said. “It’s amazing what you can buy online now. We just got on Amazon and bought some magic dust and sprinkled it on the bats after the second and third inning. I should’ve done that three or four weeks ago.”

Right-hander Jacob McNairy started for Alabama. McNairy pitched an almost perfect five innings, but after exiting with the bases loaded in the sixth, his numbers were skewed. He finished going five full innings, surrendering seven hits and five earned runs. McNairy walked one and struck out six. Antoine Jean and Dylan Ray pitched out of the bullpen, allowing just one run in four innings combined.

“I thought Jacob McNairy gave us a great start,” Bohannon said. “He just had a little bit of bad luck there in the sixth. His first five innings were outstanding. Antoine [Jean] did a good job of holding it, and D-Ray [Ray] did a great job of closing it out.”

The win sets up a rubber match Sunday afternoon. First pitch will be at 1 p.m. CT on SEC Network+. LHP Grayson Hitt (2.13 ERA) will be on the mound for Alabama.