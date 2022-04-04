UA breaks ground on new welcome center, expands Bryce campus

The University of Alabama broke ground on a welcome center located in the Bryce Main building on Friday.

The Catherine and Pettus Randall Welcome Center will house the office of undergraduate admissions, pending approval from the UA System board of trustees.

The center is named after Pettus and Catherine Randall, who have “contributed in countless ways to UA and the Tuscaloosa community for decades,” according to a UA press statement.

“Once again, the Randall family is steadfastly demonstrating support and love for their beloved alma mater,” UA President Stuart Bell said. “Through their ongoing philanthropy and service to the UA community, the unique and personal way we welcome prospective students will be enhanced as we continue to draw the best and brightest to the Capstone.”

Catherine Randall served on the campaign cabinet for the Performing Arts Academic Center, which will adjoin the Bryce Main building. The campaign reached its $15 million fundraising goal in 2020.

The 15,000-square-foot Randall Welcome Center will include an area for prospective students to gather for campus tours, a lounge, a theater and admissions offices.

“I hear from so many prospective students who knew The University of Alabama was the right place for them as soon as they stepped foot on campus,” said Matthew McLendon, associate vice president and executive director of enrollment management. “The Randall Welcome Center will take our campus visit experience even further and will be the envy of colleges and universities across the country.”

Construction of the Randall Welcome Center began in February. The project to renovate Bryce Main, including the welcome center on the first floor, costs $83 million and is scheduled to be completed in early 2024.

The UA System board of trustees will consider approval for the next phases of construction in February 2023.

