Open Letter to the Alabama House of Representatives
April 10, 2022
To the members of the Alabama House of Representatives,
We, the University of Alabama School of Law OutLaw Chapter along with its allies in the law school community, urge you to oppose HB266 when it comes before you. The bill is an egregious example of government overreach. It infringes on the relationships between doctors and patients and the relationships between parents and their children. Doctors, when under threat of felony charges, cannot provide the care that their patients need, and parents who seek care for their children have their choices limited by the state of Alabama. The state cannot and should not interfere with these most vital relationships.
If the Legislature votes to take control over children’s bodies over the objection of parents and doctors, it will subject the state and its taxpayers to yet another round of costly litigation to defend its decision, as well as the loss of human capital as talented workers conclude Alabama is not right for them and their families. On the other hand, the cost of voting down this bill is nothing. Rather than forcing children to endure lawsuits over their right to healthcare or arresting the doctors that provide it, children could instead continue to receive life-sustaining care.1 Passing this bill will not discourage the existence of transgender youth in Alabama; it will only ensure that those individuals suffer unnecessary pain as they wait to receive this care as adults.
The evidence against this bill is clear. Study after study has shown time and again that transgender individuals who have access to gender-affirming care are far less likely to die by suicide, engage in self-harm, and endure the psychological trauma that comes with gender dysphoria.2 If the Sponsors of this bill are genuine in their stated intentions to protect the youth of Alabama, there is only one way to stay true to those objectives: oppose this bill fully and in earnest.
Further, the provision of this bill that requires mandatory disclosure by professionals when a child comes out to them is heartless. Many LGBTQ+ children do not have an affirming environment at home. Being outed can mean rejection by their parents or guardians, including horrendous pseudo-scientific “therapy,” social castigation, and outright parental eviction and disownment. Where home environments are often unsafe schools can be places where LGBTQ+ students can be free to be themselves. This provision specifically strips this shred of hope from them, and it will likely lead to more violence against trans children. Alabamians reject the notion of the state telling them how to raise and educate their children and how to express their faith. It should not dictate parents’ decisions about their children’s medical care.
We note, also, that a companion bill, SB184, has passed out of the Senate. We understand that this also may come before you, regardless of how you vote on HB266. When it does, we ask that you remember the testimony of trans kids, their parents, and their healthcare providers.
The sponsors of this bill ask us to call it the “Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act.” In reality, it accomplishes none of those things. To the contrary, it is a flagrant attempt by the legislature to degrade the trans community, and it attacks the truly most vulnerable among it: children. Further, this proffered bill and approach offer anything but compassion to children. Where healthcare providers seek to affirm kids’ identities, this bill seeks to strip away who they are. Where parents seek to understand and help their children in a loving and nurturing way, this bill attempts to subvert this support, instead mandating that parents hate who their kids are or face criminal prosecution. And lastly, where many seek to protect kids from the physical abuse, chastisement, and ridicule that they face on a daily basis, this bill will proliferate such bigotry. This time, the bully’s vitriol does not hail from the playground, but from the Hill.
The right to self-determination in healthcare for all Alabama citizens, free from the interference of the state, is one that must be protected by this Legislature. We strongly urge you to reject measures that harm Alabama children and families. Our executive board’s contact information is included here if our chapter can be of use as you consider this bill.
Sincerely,
OutLaw
University of Alabama School of Law
President: Cole Adams, cole.adams@law.ua.edu
Vice President: Trey Edwards, trey.edwards@law.ua.edu Secretary: Allison Koszyk, alli.koszyk@law.ua.edu Treasurer: Makenzie Moore, makenzie.moore@law.ua.edu
Social Media Chair: Spencer Bowley, spencer.bowley@law.ua.edu
Faculty Advisor: Amy Kimpel, Assistant Professor of Clinical Legal Instruction
Members: Rebekah Bisson Brant Cook Haley Czarnek Lindsey Deal Halle Diaz Cameron Dobbs Makenna Krist Rubayet Lasker Laura Kate Smith Matthew Spencer Amanda West Erica Webb Kelsey Yates
Signed in Solidarity,
Alabama Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Law Review, University of Alabama School of Law
Katrina Smith, Editor in Chief
American Constitution Society, University of Alabama School of Law Chapter
Brikk Bralley, President
Shelby Taylor Kostonlni, Vice President Matthew Spencer
Black Law Students Association, University of Alabama School of Law Chapter
Brenita Softley, President
Kyra Perkins, Second Vice President
Jaleel Washington, Community Service Chair
Criminal Law Society, University of Alabama School of Law Chapter
Erica Webb, President
Adelaide Beckman, Vice President Katrina Smith, Secretary
Aryne Hudson, Treasurer
Courtney Garrett: Class Representative
Immigration Detention Defense Board, University of Alabama School of Law
Katrina Smith, Administrative Director
Jewish Law Student Association, University of Alabama School of Law Chapter
Marcus Armband, President
National Lawyers’ Guild, University of Alabama School of Law Chapter
Jordan Holman, Director of Communications Amethyst Muncy, Director of Events Meghan McLeroy, Director of Relations Karli Smith, Class Representative
Sports and Entertainment Law Society, University of Alabama School of Law Chapter
Bella Thoren, President
Student Animal Legal Defense Fund
Ryne Smith, President
Julie Newton, Vice President Marcus Armband, Secretary
Signed in Solidarity in Their Personal Capacities,
Yonathan Arbel
Associate Professor of Law University of Alabama School of Law
Jenny Carroll
Wiggins, Childs, Quinn & Pantazis Professor of Law University of Alabama School of Law
Courtney K. Cross
Associate Professor of Clinical Instruction and Director of the Domestic Violence Law Clinic University of Alabama School of Law
Richard Delgado
John. J. Sparkman Chair of Law University of Alabama School of Law
Susan Donovan
Director of the Mediation Law Clinic University of Alabama School of Law
Heather Elliot
Alumni, Class of ’36 Professor of Law University of Alabama School of Law
Bryan K. Fair
Thomas E. Skinner Professor of Law University of Alabama School of Law
Cameron Fogle
Associate Professor of Legal Writing University of Alabama School of Law
Russell M. Gold
Associate Professor of Law University of Alabama School of Law
Glory McLaughlin
Assistant Dean for Public Interest Law University of Alabama School of Law
Anil A. Mujumdar
Assistant Professor of Law in Residence and Director of Diversity and Inclusion University of Alabama School of Law
Shalini Bhargava Ray Associate Professor
University of Alabama School of Law
Daiquri J. Steele
Assistant Professor of Law
University of Alabama School of Law
Jean Stefancic
Professor and Clement Research Affiliate University of Alabama School of Law
Joyce White Vance
Distinguished Professor of the Practice of Law University of Alabama School of Law
Fredrick E. Vars
Ira Drayton Pruitt Sr. Professor of Law University of Alabama School of Law
Megan H. Walsh
Associate Dean, Career Services Office University of Alabama School of Law
1 See HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN, Alabama Trans Teen Wouldn’t be Where He is Today without Access to Medical Care, YouTube Video (uploaded April 26, 2021, accessed March 8, 2022) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vzyv84AkAkU; David Fuller, Testimony to Alabama Lawmakers, Human Rights Campaign, Alabama Dad Testifies Against Anti-Trans Sports Bill, YouTube Video (uploaded March 10, 2021, accessed March 8, 2022) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ymt-cwBSmJo.
2 See THE NATIONAL CHILD TRAUMATIC STRESS NETWORK, Suicide, Self-Harm, and LGBTQ Youth: Tips for Therapists (accessed March 8, 2022) https://www.asapnctsn.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Tip-sheet-for- therapists-LGBTQ-teens_1.21.20.pdf.