UA+names+new+engineering+dean

The University of Alabama named Clifford Henderson the dean of the College of Engineering beginning Aug. 1.

Henderson replaces Charles Karr, who retired in September 2021 after 26 years at the University. The University opened the search in October 2021 and invited four finalists to campus in February.

Prior to coming to the University, Henderson worked as the head of the chemical, biological and materials engineering department at the University of South Florida and taught at the Georgia Institute of Technology for 18 years prior to that.

Henderson received his Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and his master’s and doctorate from the University of Texas at Austin.

