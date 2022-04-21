Stacy Jones named UA dean of students

Stacy L. Jones is the new dean of students at The University of Alabama.

Jones was appointed interim dean of students in August 2020, one year after Jamie Riley’s resignation. She has served as a student affairs practitioner at the University for more than 28 years.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in advertising, and master’s degree and doctorate in higher education administration from the University.

The same day she was named dean, Jones received the Dr. Minnie C. Miles Endowed Excellence Award, given to an administrative employee who has performed in an “exemplary manner, exceeding the expectations set for their position and fostering the mission of the University.”

Jones became a part of the dean’s office in 2000 during Tom Strong’s tenure. Strong died in May 2020.

“I am hopeful each day that I have indeed blossomed into the kind of servant leader that would make him proud,” Jones said.

Jones has received the Outstanding Professional Award from the UA Professional Staff Assembly, Dedication of Service Award from the SOURCE Board of Governors and the Capstone Hero Award.

On Oct. 8, 2019, Jones was also named a member of UA President Stuart Bell’s presidential advisory committee, which aims to support ongoing coordination and expansion of efforts related to diversity, equity and inclusion at the University.