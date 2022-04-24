Baseball’s offense completely stifled in Saturday loss to No. 14 Georgia

Alabama RHP Jacob McNairy (34) throws a pitch in the Crimson Tide’s 3-0 loss to the No. 14 Georgia Bulldogs on April 23 at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

For the second straight day, Alabama’s offense was almost as silent as the crowd that watched the Crimson Tide get shutout 3-0 by the No. 14 Georgia Bulldogs (28-11, 11-6) at Sewell-Thomas Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“Obviously a tough loss today,” Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon said. “The wind was blowing in, and it’s really hard to score on days like that. They got a big hit in the third, and we didn’t really get any hits. That’s the story of the game. We’ve been a little challenged offensively in league play. The margin for error in this league is very slim. You can’t play your B+ game.”

The Crimson Tide (23-17, 8-9) recorded just two hits, and never really looked a threat at the plate all day. Alabama didn’t have its first base runner until the sixth inning.

Bulldogs’ starter Jonathan Cannon threw a perfect five innings to set the tone for the afternoon. He was incredible, retiring all 15 batters while throwing just 66 pitches and striking out six. Surprisingly enough, Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin took him out in order to avoid any injury. Cannon was dealing with arm soreness and missed his last two starts. Nothing looked sore on Saturday as he tore through the Crimson Tide lineup with ease.

“I thought their starter, Jonathan Cannon, was just outstanding,” Bohannon said. “He would’ve been good against any team in any ballpark. He dominated. We were just overmatched for five innings.”

Cannon’s departure had little impact on the rest of the contest. The Bulldogs’ bullpen did its job, keeping Alabama off the scoreboard for the remainder of the game.

Jacob McNairy did a fine job on the bump for the Crimson Tide. After allowing 15 runs in his last three starts, McNairy threw six innings of good baseball. In the third inning, he surrendered three runs on a bases-clearing double by Georgia third baseman Parks Harber. Other than that, McNairy was able to tightrope out of multiple tight situations, striking out five.

“I thought [Jacob] McNairy gave us a good start,” Bohannon said. “Every day you come to the ballpark, you’ll take three runs in six innings. He [Harber] got the big hit that we haven’t gotten enough this year.”

Jake Leger and Luke Holman were great out of the bullpen, allowing just one hit combined in three innings.

It was another slow day at the plate against the worst pitching team in the SEC. Alabama did not have a single extra-base hit.

The Crimson Tide will have one more shot at the Bulldogs on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN2. LHP Grayson Hitt (4.12 ERA) will get the start on Alabama’s only nationally-televised game of the season.

“You hate saying this in week six, but I told the kids that tomorrow is the biggest game they’ve ever played in,” Bohannon said. “We’ve got to get some offense tomorrow.”