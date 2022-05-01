Where Alabama football players landed in the 2022 NFL Draft

Former Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal poses for a picture after being drafted by the New York Giants at the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After a pre-draft process that lasted several months, the 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone. Seven Alabama football players — the lowest number since 2016 — heard their name called. Here is a look at where these players landed.

Evan Neal, New York Giants (No. 7 overall)

After garnering first overall pick buzz, offensive lineman Evan Neal slid six spots and fell into the lap of the New York Giants. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones now has a bolstered offensive line, as Neal’s versatility allows him to play in three different positions.

Neal has already landed in New York and is ready to bring championship prestige back to the Meadowlands.

“[It’s] time to put some more banners in here for sure,” Neal said while touring the Giants’ practice facility.

Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions (No. 12 overall)

The Detroit Lions have rarely shied away from getting a top offensive prospect, and 2022 was no different. The Lions, after snagging defensive end Aidan Hutchinson No. 2 overall, selected wide receiver Jameson Williams with the 12th overall pick. Williams will join Lions quarterback Jared Goff and will look to bolster a bottom-tier offense.

“I told you guys [the Detroit media] that I wanted to get game changers,” Lions general manager Brad Holmes said after selecting Williams.

The selection came as a surprise to Williams, as he stated that he didn’t have much contact with the Lions during the pre-draft process. But that hasn’t stopped Williams from embracing Detroit and its fans.

John Metchie III, Houston Texans (No. 44 overall)

The Houston Texans needed just about every position coming into this draft. Early on day two, the Texans decided to give quarterback Davis Mills some much needed help. That help came in the form of wide receiver John Metchie III at No. 44 overall. Metchie was projected as a late day two selection, but the Texans decided to be aggressive.

Metchie, like Williams, is recovering from a torn ACL. Metchie seemingly quelled any doubts about his health after his selection. He stated that he will be ready in July, just in time for training camp.

“When I say ‘ready in July,’ I mean it’s full-go football,” Metchie said.

Phidarian Mathis, Washington Commanders (No. 47 overall)

The Washington Commanders love to draft Alabama defensive linemen, and they did it again in 2022. This time around, the Commanders drafted defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis early in day two. Mathis joins former Alabama defensive linemen Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen at FedEx Field.

Just like his former teammates, he’s excited to have the opportunity to compete in the NFL.

“[I] took so many losses, [I] can’t believe I finally get to win,” Mathis said on Twitter. “Thank you, Commanders for believing in me, and giving me this opportunity. This is a dream come true, for me and my family. I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Christian Harris, Houston Texans (No. 75 overall)

The Texans decided to double up on prospects from Alabama and selected inside linebacker Christian Harris 75th overall. The linebacker position was a big need for the Texans this offseason, and they may have found their defensive cornerstone in Harris. During his time at Alabama, Harris had 122 defensive stops. That’s the most by an Alabama linebacker.

Harris was emotional during his phone call with the Texans, as he was seen crying on the NFL Network broadcast. The Texans are just as excited to get Harris, as general manager Nick Caserio and head coach Lovie Smith shared a hug after their call.

Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders (No. 98 overall)

Just like the Texans, the Commanders also selected two Alabama prospects on day two. This time, the Commanders decided to give quarterback Carson Wentz some help in the run game and selected running back Brian Robinson Jr. 98th overall.

Robinson is used to waiting his turn, as he had to wait until late into day two for his name to get called. But head coach Nick Saban has sent quality running backs to the NFL, with Robinson being no exception. Robinson is the 12th running back drafted to the NFL during Saban’s tenure. His selection further cements Alabama as the premier running back factory.

Jalyn Armour-Davis, Baltimore Ravens (No. 119 overall)

If the Commanders love defensive linemen from Alabama, the Baltimore Ravens love defensive backs from Alabama. On the final day of the draft, the Ravens selected cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis 119th overall. Armour-Davis will join fellow Alabama cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Anthony Averett in Maryland.

As the 119th pick, Armour-Davis is the 12th Alabama player selected by the Ravens since 1997. That’s the most in the NFL. He is also the 22nd defensive back drafted to the NFL during Saban’s tenure. Armour-Davis adds some much-needed depth to the Ravens’ cornerback room.

Undrafted free agent signings

Alabama also had six players sign undrafted free agent deals Saturday afternoon. Here’s a list of those signings.

Edge Christopher Allen: Denver Broncos

Wide receiver Slade Bolden: Baltimore Ravens

Cornerback Josh Jobe: Philadelphia Eagles

Offensive lineman Chris Owens: Pittsburgh Steelers

Defensive lineman LaBryan Ray: New England Patriots

Safety Daniel Wright has not signed to an NFL team.

With the 2022 NFL Draft over, these 14 players now turn their attention to playing in front of packed NFL stadiums on Sundays.