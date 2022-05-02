Alabama defensive back Eli Ricks arrested Sunday

Alabama defensive back Eli Ricks (7) in the ‘A-Day’ game on April 16 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Alabama defensive back Eli Ricks was booked for speeding, possession of marijuana, and driving without insurance this past Sunday.

Ricks was arrested in Mississippi by the Mississippi Highway Patrol around 5:14 p.m. CT on Sunday. It was Ricks’ first possession charge for marijuana, and he was released on $0 bond.

The former All-American and previous five-star recruit transferred from LSU this offseason and was considered to be one of the nation’s top transfers.

Shoulder surgery ended Ricks’ season early last year, but he is healthy again and recently participated in the Crimson Tide’s A-Day Game.

With 16 games played in his two seasons at LSU, Ricks’ is expected to be in the competition to have a starting role at defensive back this season, after Alabama lost both Josh Jobe and Jaylen Armour-Davis to the NFL