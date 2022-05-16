Sunday’s Game 3 between Alabama and No. 20 Auburn declared ‘no contest’ after long weather delay

Game 3 on Sunday at Plainsman Park between the Alabama Crimson Tide (27-24, 10-16) and No. 20 Auburn Tigers (35-16, 15-11) won’t have a winner.

The Crimson Tide and Tigers were tied at 1 in the bottom of the fifth inning when the game was delayed due to weather in the area. One hour and 51 minutes later, the game was canceled and declared a no contest.

Auburn had the bases loaded with one out when the game was stopped. Alabama got on the board first in the fifth inning after back-to-back doubles from Drew Williamson and Dominic Tamez. The Tigers added one in the bottom of the frame and were threatening to add more.

Grayson Hitt pitched the entire 4.1 innings for the Crimson Tide, allowing five hits and one run. He walked four and struck out three.

The result could have a big impact on if Alabama reaches the SEC Tournament. With the no contest, the Crimson Tide didn’t add a win or a loss to its 10-16 conference record. Alabama currently sits in 11th in the SEC. Kentucky is 10-17, Mississippi State is 9-18, and Missouri is 8-19. The top 12 teams will make the trip to Hoover May 24-29. If another team finishes with the same amount of wins as the Crimson Tide, Alabama will have a better winning percentage because of the less amount of losses on its record – thus finishing ahead in the standings.

The Crimson Tide finish the regular season next weekend at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. The No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks come to Tuscaloosa for a three-game set May 19-21.

The series is set to begin on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.