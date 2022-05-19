Men’s basketball adds St. Bonaventure graduate transfer Dominick Welch

Alabama basketball’s roster overhaul continues.

On Wednesday, the Crimson Tide landed a commitment from St. Bonaventure guard Dominick Welch. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound senior averaged 12.3 points and six rebounds per game while shooting 41% from the field. A 3-point specialist for the Bonnies who started 110 games over the course of four years, Welch shot 37% from three last season—matching his career total from beyond the arc.

In a NIT semifinal loss to Xavier, Welch scored 25 points on 7-for-10 shooting from 3-point range.

Last month, Welch originally announced his intention to enter the 2022 NBA draft process while retaining his college eligibility.

On April 29th, Welch officially entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. After receiving interest from Texas Tech, Kansas, and Pitt amongst others, Welch ultimately landed in Tuscaloosa after an official visit.

Alongside Ohio’s Mark Sears, Welch becomes the second transfer Alabama has added this offseason. In addition, the Crimson Tide brings in five players from its 2022 recruiting class, including two five-star McDonald’s All-Americans in Brandon Miller and Jaden Bradley.

Alabama will be without three key contributors from last season as guards Jaden Shackelford, Keon Ellis and JD Davison have all elected to go the professional route. Nate Oats and company also saw four players transfer out of the program in Jusaun Holt (Georgia), Juwan Gary (Nebraska), James Rojas (Wichita State) and Alex Tchikou (unannounced).

The addition of Welch gives Alabama one open scholarship remaining.