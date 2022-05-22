Men’s basketball to travel to Europe for summer exhibitions

For the 2022-23 Alabama men’s basketball team, the work towards a successful campaign is set to start early.

August 5-14, the Crimson Tide will play a series of three games in Barcelona, Spain, and Paris, France.

The first of the three games will take place in Barcelona on August 8. The Crimson Tide will play a second and final game in Spain the following day, and travel to Paris on August 10.

The lone contest in France is scheduled for August 12.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats is ecstatic about the opportunity to go abroad.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to have our program go on a foreign trip as a team to Barcelona and Paris,” Oats said. “It is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our guys. It will give us all an opportunity to come together as a team before the season begins through the extra practices we’ll have, the educational and cultural experiences that we’ll encounter and the high-level competition that we plan on facing. It will be an experience that will remain with us all.”

Prior to the exhibitions, in accordance with NCAA regulations concerning foreign tours, there will be 10 days of practice before the team leaves the United States on August 5. The team will arrive back in Alabama on August 14.

The Crimson Tide’s previous foreign trip was in August 2017, and consisted of three games and two stops in Canada. Alabama went 2-1 during that stretch of play.

Opponents, venues and tip times for the forthcoming European tour will be made public at a later date.