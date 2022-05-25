Men’s basketball announces Henry Barrera as new strength and conditioning coach

The Alabama men’s basketball program announced its new strength and conditioning coach Tuesday.

Say hello to Henry Barrera, who spent the last seven seasons with Liberty University. Barrera also made his own announcement Sunday via Instagram.

At Liberty, Barrera served as the men’s basketball strength coach from 2015-18 and was then promoted to director of strength and conditioning for Olympic sports from 2018-2022. The Flames saw instant success after joining the Atlantic Sun Conference in 2018, totaling a 104-28 record, including two NCAA Tournament appearances and three conference tournament championships.

“I am thrilled to have Henry and his family join our program,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. “When it comes to basketball-specific strength and conditioning training, Henry consistently remains on the cutting edge.”

Barrera replaces former strength and conditioning coach Mike Snowden, who left the program after three seasons in February to move closer to his hometown with the birth of his first child.

Barrera joins an Oats-led coaching staff which looks for a bounce back season in 2022-23, after the Crimson Tide regressed last year on the heels of a SEC Championship and two NCAA Tournament wins in 2020-21.

Oats is confident in his new hire.

“[Barrera] has a built-in mindset of continuous growth in that regard, and the results speak for themselves,” Oats said. “Henry is also a man of high character and is willing to do anything it takes to help the program be successful. He is a natural fit with our players, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to Tuscaloosa.”

Barrera is equally enthusiastic about the move to Tuscaloosa.

“The history and tradition of Alabama athletics and within the men’s basketball program is powerful,” Barrera said. “My family and I are very grateful for this opportunity. We are ready to get to work. Roll Tide!”