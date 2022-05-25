Volleyball+announces+2022+schedule

After a disappointing 10-20 (2-16) campaign last season, Alabama volleyball is looking to hit the reset button.

On Tuesday, the Crimson Tide finalized their 2022 schedule. The newly announced slate features 30 matchups, including a season opening home tournament and nine home SEC matches.

Alabama will host McNeese, UTSA and Southern Miss for the Crimson Tide Invitational August 26-27.

Alabama will spend the next three weeks on the road at tournaments hosted by Houston, Ball State and TCU before opening conference play Wednesday, September 21 in Gainesville, Florida, against the Florida Gators— launching a brutal SEC gauntlet that features Auburn, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina twice.

The Crimson Tide will also play single matches against Kentucky, Missouri, Alabama State, Texas A&M, and LSU.

After five seasons as an assistant at Illinois, first year head coach Rashinda Reed is ready to get the ball rolling in Tuscaloosa.

“As the first black female head coach of the program, I am eager to set the example of excellence and strength,” Reed said in February. “Our staff will bring similar values that will help guide this program towards a culture of champions.”