Harry is Home: Harry Styles Rocks the Charts with New Album

On Friday, May 20, Harry Styles welcomed the world into his house. It had been over two years since the widely acclaimed musician released new music, making “Harry’s House,” the newest installment to his discography, that much more special for fans.

“Harry’s House” is Styles’ third solo studio album with Colombia Records. The album had the 5th biggest debut of all time on Spotify, raking in 97.6 million streams on the release day.

The album has thirteen tracks, including the chart-topping and record-breaking lead single “As it Was.” Two other songs, “Boyfriends” and “Late Night Talking” made their live debut at Coachella but had not yet been released to the public. The world has seen much of Styles over the last few years, making “Harry’s House” one of the most anticipated album releases of the year.

In the past two and a half years leading up to the release of “Harry’s House,” Styles has been doing anything but sitting still. A long list of endeavors and accomplishments all but ensure that the former One Direction member is a household name. Some of the items on this list include but are not limited to becoming the first male to appear on the cover of Vogue Magazine, winning his first Grammy in 2021, headlining Coachella, making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in “Eternals,” and beginning a sustainable beauty and fashion company called “Pleasing.”

Styles’ vocals this time around differ from what he has put out in years past, swapping the poppy, rock and roll sound for one reminiscent of a peaceful July afternoon. Folk pop and 80s rock made sense for the young musician when he first went solo; his former boyband, One Direction, had a very similar sound.

Styles said his sophomore album, “Fine Line,” was a “sexy breakup album” and that “Harry’s House” is a “sexy new-relationship album.” It does not have the euphoric, ethereal feel of the former, but is rather milder and more vivid.

“Harry’s House” feels exactly how it should: like home. When talking to Morning Edition’s Leila Fadel, the British singer-songwriter expressed what home meant to him.

“I think for me home is just about friends. While this is such a personal album, and so much about my own journey finding a place of home, I also feel like it’s very much dedicated to my friends,” Styles said. “I always felt like I would land in a certain place, or a certain house and feel like ‘Oh, this is the home I’ve been searching for.’ And I think, much like happiness, that isn’t necessarily a final resting place and it’s kind of peaks and troughs of happiness, sadness—all of the things that make you feel alive.”

Styles laces his definition of home into each track. Home is not necessarily a house with four walls, but oftentimes, a person or group of people who make you feel loved, an idea that blooms in the acoustic ballad, “Matilda.” It feels almost conversational; Styles is a friend listening to the story of one’s trauma and giving encouragement that the subject of the song can “start a family who will always show [them] love.”

The 28-year-old pop star paints the walls of his house with upbeat and whimsical colors, wrapping his arms around each person that rings his doorbell. From the funky trumpets that accompany the opener, “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” to the summery guitar riffs in “Daylight,” Styles flawlessly demonstrates every attribute of a perfect host: kindness, hospitality and authenticity.

In a recent article for The Ringer, Kate Halliwell wrote that “Harry’s a vibe.”

“The promo around ‘Harry’s House’ exuded a sort of tranquil, intimate vibe since the first teasers were released—even the minimalist album cover evokes a Madewell campaign rather than the flamboyant imagery of albums past,” she said.

This intimate vibe carries itself throughout the album, embodying a “day in the life” feeling to the piece as a whole. Romance and friendship bubble to the surface as Styles sings of his muses. With lyrics such as “Yesterday, it finally came, a sunny afternoon / I was on my way to buy some flowers for you” from the song “Grapejuice,” fans get a glimpse into a date with the British heartthrob.

The track entitled “Keep Driving” is merely a list of random items, however, they all blend to represent the inner workings of Styles’ mind. As the tempo picks up, the thoughts begin to become more sporadic, with the lyrics “Passports in foot wells / Kiss her and don’t tells / Wine glass, puff pass / Tea with cyborgs.” The song humanizes Styles, taking him from pop prince to friendly neighbor.

Listeners will not know any more about the superstar after they listen than they did before, however, they will feel like they do. While he does admit to enjoying average things like riding bicycles and going out to dinner, he doesn’t center himself in the orbit of this universe. Like any host, he cares about what his guests care about.

On the night of the album’s release date, Styles hosted his own house-warming party in the form of a concert called “One Night Only in New York.” Fans swarmed to Long Island, New York to celebrate the young album and to hear the track list performed live in its entirety for the very first time. The high demand for the show caused tickets to be the most coveted on the market, especially since they were all priced at $25. The event was streamed live on Apple Music.

The fun of “Harry’s House” did not end there. Harry Styles Head Quarters, Styles’ social media team, announced pop-up shop locations in various cities across the globe, including Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Berlin. Exclusive merchandise was available for purchase, alongside the opportunity for aesthetically appropriate photos. Listening parties were also hosted across the world, where fans were personally invited to be the first to listen to the album. Styles himself showed up in a yellow duck cardigan at the one in New York City and gave each attendee tickets to his One Night Only show.

The celebration of a Grammy favorite does not look like it will slow down any time soon, promising that “Harry’s House” will be full of guests for the foreseeable future.