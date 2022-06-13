Men’s track and field earn fifth-consecutive top-15 finish at the NCAA Outdoor Championships

Leander Forbes, Demetrius Jackson, Corde Long and Khaleb McRae pose for a picture at the 2022 NCAA Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The Alabama Crimson Tide men’s track and field team completed their season, finishing 11th at the NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

The Crimson Tide scored 21 points in competition over the weekend, finishing in the top-15 for the fifth consecutive season.

“We have just an amazing roster built for next year,” head coach Dan Waters said. “To not accomplish some of the goals we had was a little tough, but knowing we have a great roster next year energizes the whole program. I think sometimes you have to come away from a meet like this a little disappointed, so that you can come back the next year with the right amount of energy, focus and determination to win the big trophies next year.”

The Crimson Tide earned First Team All-American honors in four events: the 4×400-meter relay, 200-meter, shot put and hammer throw.

The relay team of Leander Forbes, Demetrius Jackson, Corde Long and Khaleb McRae ran a school-record for the second time in a row taking third place in the 4×400-meter relay. The group finished with a 3:00.17 — the best time since 1985. On the track, Tarsis Orogot took fifth in the 200-meter final.

The duo of Isaac Odugbesan and Bobby Colantonio Jr. earned points for the Crimson Tide on Wednesday. Odugbesan had his best showing at the NCAA Championships with a throw of 20.48 meters to finish third in the event, giving the Crimson Tide their best finish in the event at the Championships since 1980.

Colantino Jr. finished fourth in the hammer throw with a toss of 71.97. His performance would match his All-American honors earned in the weight throw at the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships.

Alabama finished in the top-15 for the 18th time in program history at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.