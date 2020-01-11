Men’s basketball loses close game at No. 14 Kentucky

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Crimson Tide dropped its ninth straight at Rupp Arena in Lexington, as Alabama fell 76-67 to No. 14 Kentucky.

Coming into Saturday’s game, Alabama averaged 11.1 three-pointers made a game, ranking third in the nation, while Kentucky averaged just 4.7 a game, ranking No. 347. Alabama also shot an abnormal 4 of 21 from three while the Wildcats shot 9 of 15.

The Crimson Tide entered halftime down 45-35 after shooting 3-for-16 from three in the first half, and Kentucky quickly extended the lead to 52-37 less than three minutes into the second half after a three-pointer from guard Immanuel Quickley.

But Alabama began to work the ball into the paint and eventually cut the lead to four with 7:31 remaining in the game, capping an 18-7 run.

Despite not letting the Wildcats get up by more than nine, Alabama could not get closer than three points, as Kentucky answered an Alabama basket with a 3-pointer three separate times in the last five minutes of the game.

Alabama saw quality production from junior forward Herbert Jones and junior guard John Petty Jr. Jones scored 18 points and had seven rebounds and Petty finished with 16 points and seven rebounds, shooting 3 for 8 from three. Outside of Petty, Alabama shot 1 of 13 from beyond the arc with freshman guard Jaylen Forbes making the only one. Sophomore guard Kira Lewis Jr. added 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

The Crimson Tide (8-6) will face undefeated No. 5 Auburn on Wednesday at 8 p.m.