Men’s tennis competes against North Carolina and South Alabama

Alabama men’s tennis went 6-2 in its spring doubles debut against a young South Alabama team of three seniors and four freshmen on Friday night. The opening night of Spring Shootout, a weekend tournament, saw no singles play, which began Saturday.

Eight doubles matches were split into two rounds. Both head coaches rearranged their doubles teams between rounds, which is normal in pre-conference play.

Alabama has used 11 potential doubles teams in the 2019-2020 season so far. One of those teams, senior Alexey Nesterov and junior Patrick Kaukovalta, made its first season appearance on Friday. The pair suffered one of the team’s two losses from Friday night, a 4-6 defeat.

Another interesting squad is Edson Ortiz, a senior from Chihuahua, Mexico, and Marcelo Sepulveda Garza, an exciting freshman from Monterrey, Mexico. Garza, the former No. 1 junior player in Mexico, has an 8-6 singles record going into spring.

Another freshman, Avi Shugar out of Oregon, didn’t play on Friday. He had some decisive wins over established Alabama opponents in the fall season, going 7-10 in the fall. Shugar and Garza have played a combined 33 matches in the fall of 2019 alone, while the rest of the roster has averaged 10 sets played.

“I just wanna get guys as many matches as possible… especially freshmen,” coach George Husack said.

Fall was about acquainting these new players to the NCAA’s rules and play style, which is fast and high-impact. Service games finally come to your advantage. Quick return games and sharp reflexes, like Kaukovalta has, make the difference in close matches. Chemistry between doubles partners, like Ortiz and Garza have, becomes tangible. The pair won 6-3 in their first NCAA match together on Friday.

This story will be updated with results from Saturday and Sunday’s play.