Alabama sweeps double-header, moves to 4-0 on season

Alabama men’s tennis swept its double-header against North Alabama and Sanford on Monday. The day started off with one set of doubles and finished with a best two-of-three singles play.

Juniors Patrick Kaukovalta and Sam Fischer won their match 5-3 while senior Alexely Nesterov and junior Riccardo Roberto won their match 6-2.

“I thought our doubles were locked in today,” coach George Husack said.

By winning both matches, Alabama started with a 1-0 lead heading into singles.

Alabama went 5-1 in singles play headlined with a win from freshman Avi Shugar. Shugar won his match in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.

“Avi did everything really well today,” Husack said.

The lone Alabama loss came from Roberto who lost 6-4, 5-7, 8-10. The match went into the third set which featured intense tiebreaker that went back and forth, finishing 8-10.

“The win against Sanford helped us express our needs for improvement with certain guys and they improved later on this evening.” Husack said.

The Crimson Tide followed up its performance against Sanford by winning all three of its doubles matches.

Nesterov and Roberto won their match 6-2, mirroring their scores from match one. Freshman Marcelo Sepulveda Garza and senior Zen Zhou also picked up a win, 6-2.

Nesterov picked up where he left off during singles play as he was won in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0.

“I stayed focused throughout match, it was great to win 6-0, 6-0,” Nesterov said.

The Crimson Tide will look to keeps its undefeated record in tact as it will host Dartmouth on Jan. 24.

“We played well today, maybe we didn’t play the best teams in the country, but we respect every opponent we play,” Nesterov said.