Women’s basketball falls to Tennessee on last-second buzzer-beater

A buzzer-beater ended Monday night’s game back-and-forth game between Alabama women’s basketball and Tennessee. With Alabama leading 63-62 on the game’s final possession, Tennessee’s Rennia Davis threw up a deep, high-arcing 3-pointer that swished through the net and ended the Crimson Tide’s five-game winning streak against the Lady Vols.

“What a great game, but that was tough to lose,” coach Kristy Curry said. “Our kids really fought and did what we asked them to do. I thought we missed a lot of shots and we had great shots, but sometimes when your shot doesn’t go in you let it affect you, but I thought our kids just kept believing and they played their guts out. I thought they deserved to win, we were just one stop away.”

Alabama struggled in the first quarter, allowing Tennessee to march ahead 10-4 and retain the lead into the second quarter. Alabama still trailed going into the half, but a layup from junior forward Ariyah Copeland tightened the score 24-17.

After halftime, Alabama came into the second half red-hot, scoring more points in the third quarter than it did in the first half. But Tennessee wouldn’t let the Crimson Tide close the gap, countering the Alabama rally with several 3-pointers of its own.

Tennessee led by nine points with 5:24 remaining, but Alabama sophomore guard Megan Abrams tied the score 56-56 heading into the final two minutes with two free throws and a corner three. Alabama saw its first lead after redshirt junior guard Jordan Lewis made another 3-pointer, pushing Alabama up 59-58.

On Tennessee’s final possession, Alabama senior guard Cierra Johnson swatted at the ball, causing Davis to briefly lose possession, and contested Davis’ stepback 3-point attempt. Alabama’s five on the court could only stand and watch as it fell through, dropping the Crimson Tide to 11-7 for the season and 1-4 in the SEC.

RENNIA DAVIS CALLED GAME❗️❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/7Rq1DHJcC0 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 21, 2020

Both Alabama and Tennessee had a lot riding on this game. Alabama, already the only SEC team to ever win five straight against Tennessee, could have extended the streak to six. It also would have been the Crimson Tide’s second-ever win on Knoxville, following its victory there in 2018.

As for the Lady Vols and first-year coach Kellie Harper, they won their 400th SEC regular season game.

Alabama may have lost its winning streak, but Lewis reached 1,000 career points in the game and junior forward Jasmine Walker earned her third double-double in SEC road games this season with 14 points and 10 rebounds.