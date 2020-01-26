Women’s basketball scores most points against SEC opponent since 1999

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Alabama women’s basketball bounced back from several recent losses with a 98-61 win over Vanderbilt on Sunday. It was the most points Alabama has scored in an SEC game since 1999 and its fifth consecutive win over the Commodores.

“All I ask this team to do is to be who they are and not worry about the past,” coach Kristy Curry said. “Turn the disappointments into positives. That is going to be a life lesson, so we are not going to look back. We are just going to look forward.”

Alabama’s offense got off to a hot start, racking up 32 points in the first quarter alone. By the end of the game, the team had totaled 38 points in the paint and 60 from the bench, which had been a struggle for the team in the past.

Curry complimented sophomore guard Brittany Davis, sophomore guard De’Sha Benjamin and senior guard Cierra Johnson for their shooting efforts and proactiveness coming off the bench.

Davis and Benjamin led the team in points, earning 15 and 14, respectively. Davis shot 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Benjamin added nine rebounds to finish one short of her third double-double of the season. Redshirt junior guard Jordan Lewis was right behind them with 12 points.

Sophomore guard Megan Abrams and junior forward Ariyah Copeland also combined for 21 points.

Moving forward, the team plans to focus on the future. It is all in the details and that is something Alabama needs to work on and stay consistent with.

“We’ve got to concentrate on our details and go back into practice and work hard, come back out, and play every game like its our last game,” Davis said.