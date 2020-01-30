No. 25 Arkansas rolls over Alabama, 66-48

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

After recording the most points in an SEC game since 1999, Alabama’s offense fell to the other end of the pendulum swing as it recorded the lowest point total of the season in the 66-48 loss to No. 25 Arkansas.

The Crimson Tide finished the game shooting 30% from the field, its second-lowest shooting percentage of the season. Just four days prior to Thursday’s game, Alabama recorded one of its more efficient shooting displays of the season as it shot 52% from the field.

“I certainly saw a team last week, that in three games was really able to capitalize, be aggressive and make some shots,” coach Kristy Curry said. “We just did not make any shots and I think that made a difference on the defensive end. It was just disappointing tonight.”

The cold shooting night started early for the Crimson Tide as the team could only muster 11 points in the first half while going 4-for-31 from the field. The Razorbacks and its top-ranked offense in the SEC, took advantage as it took a 22-point lead into halftime.

Arkansas, along with its explosive offense, really put the pressure on Alabama with its defense. This affected Alabama’s ability to protect the ball as the team committed 21 turnovers, which is tied for the most turnovers in a game this season.

“Pride and possessions is focus and for whatever reason we seemed a little bit out of sync,” Curry said. “Obviously, [redshirt junior guard Jordan Lewis] being out affects us, but that’s just an opportunity for everyone around the situation to step up and that’s the joy of college athletics or athletics at any level, when your number gets called. I think a lot of them knew their number was going to be called and we need to embrace that challenge even more so moving forward when we have these situations.”

With its leading scorer, Lewis, limited to just 5 points, the offense was led by sophomore guard De’Sha Benjamin who finished with 10 points. Junior guard Jasmine Walker finished just shy of a double-double as she tallied 8 points and collected 12 rebounds.

Alabama’s defense could not stop the Arkansas guard tandem of Alexis Tolefree and Amber Ramirez. The duo were responsible for almost 60% of the teams points as they tallied 17 and 22 points, respectively.

The Crimson Tide will look to bounce back on Feb. 2 as the team will travel to Oxford, Mississippi to take on Ole Miss. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.