Men’s tennis picks up win over Tulsa

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 7 + 1? Send Email Cancel

Alabama men’s tennis picked up a 6-1 win over Tulsa on Friday night in its last home match in February and its last home match before conference play begins.

Senior Edson Ortiz highlighted the Crimson Tide’s night by defeating Tulsa’s Kody Pearson, the No. 26 singles player in the country, 6-3, 6-1.

Ortiz also partnered with freshman Marcelo Sepulveda Garza to earn a 6-4 win.

“Tonight [Ortiz] really took it to his opponent the entire time,” coach George Husack said. “He was just relentless with his pursuit.”

Junior Patrick Kaukovalta picked up a win in singles play 6-2, 6-1 despite battling the flu. He and his partner, senior Zhe Zhou, lost their doubles match 3-6.

Zhou won his match 6-4, 6-2, his eighth straight singles win.

“For me I focus on one match at a time,” Zhou said. “I want to be confident on the court.”

Senior Alexey Nesterov and junior Riccardo Roberto also picked up wins in singles play. Roberto’s match went to a tiebreaker after he fell behind early. He won the tiebreaker 10-7. His match’s overall score was 4-6, 6-4, 10-7. Nesterov won his match 6-4, 6-2.

The lone singles loss was junior Jeremy Gschwendtner, who lost his match 4-6, 4-6. Nesterov and his partner, junior Sam Fischer, won their doubles match 7-6 after a 7-2 tiebreaker.

The team plays in the Blue Gray National Tennis Classic in Montgomery, Alabama, in two weeks before SEC play begins with a trip to Florida.