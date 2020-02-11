Plan to go: SGA environmental council hosts Green Week

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Who is hosting the events? The Student Government Association’s (SGA) Environmental Council is hosting Green Week throughout the week of Feb. 10. Green Week kicked off with a keynote speaker on Monday and a panel discussion on Tuesday. Below is a schedule of events for the remainder of the week.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Wednesday, Feb. 12

What: Pass the Bag Challenge

Thursday, Feb. 13

What: On-Campus Farmers Market

When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Ferg Promenade

Friday, Feb. 14

What: Recycling Drive

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: The Quad, Theta Tau and Presidential Village

Why should you attend? “The SGA is excited to roll out its Green Week for students,” said Katie Arrington, SGA’s director of environmental affairs. “On Wednesday specifically, we encourage all students to either not take a bag when they go grocery shopping or to stop by the SGA office and get a reusable grocery bag! We ask students to do simple things like go to a self check out and not take a bag or go to the Supe Store and, instead of taking a bag for one book, just stick the book directly in your backpack.”