Softball defeats No. 1 Washington, Liberty in Friday doubleheader

No. 9 Alabama softball got back in the win column as it swept Liberty and No. 1 Washington, 7-1 and 8-0 respectively, at the St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational.

Game 1 vs. Liberty

Similar to last weekend against North Carolina, Alabama’s offense was once again the key factor in its 7-1 victory over Liberty.

Seven Crimson Tide players reached base safely with a hit, including a double by junior Kaylee Tow who has registered a hit in four of the first five games this season. Sophomore Skylar Wallace also had a productive day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a triple. Coming into the game on Friday, Wallace totaled two hits in four games last weekend.

The game was tied at one a piece until the fourth inning when freshman Abby Doerr hit a two-run home run in her second at-bat in her Alabama career. The home run pushed the lead to two and would continue to grow as the Crimson Tide would tack on four runs over the next three innings.

The lead was plenty for senior Krystal Goodman, who picked up her first win of the season against the Lady Flames. Goodman pitched a complete game allowing one run on seven hits and struck out four in the win.

Game 2 vs. No. 1 Washington

The offense stayed consistent against No. 1 Washington as it needed five innings to defeat the Huskies, 8-0.

Senior Bailey Hemphill gave the offense a jolt with a two-run home run in the third inning. Its Hemphill’s first home run of the season after a 2019 campaign where she tallied 26. Tow was once again impressive at the plate, as she went 2-for-3 and scored three runs in the win. Sophomore Skylar Wallace and junior KB Sides both tallied two hits apiece and registered an RBI against the Huskies. Sides came through with a clutch two-run double in the bottom of the fourth that put the game out of reach.

After she was dealt two losses last weekend, freshman Lexi Kilfoyl was locked in from the start against the Huskies. Kilfoyl pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing one hit and struck out six in the win. This is the first time this season that the Washington offense could not muster more than one hit this season. It also marks the first time since March 1 against Florida where the team tallied one hit in a 1-0 loss to the Gators. Kilfoyl was effective at the plate as well, as she went 1-for-2 with a two-run triple.

Alabama will be back in action on Friday, Feb. 14 with another double-header. The Crimson Tide will face South Florida at 9:30 a.m. before it faces No. 2 UCLA at 3 p.m.