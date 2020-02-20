Study abroad programs help students gain experience overseas

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Students at The University of Alabama can now learn the ins and outs of education elsewhere with this year’s series of Study Abroad 101 meetings.

Continuing from Jan. 2020, the Education Abroad office, located in the Capstone International Center, is holding a free, 30-minute Study Abroad 101 program at 2 p.m. in 135 B.B. Comer Hall every day class is in session.

The department offers three different types of programs. According to the Education Abroad advisor, Lacy Sellars, faculty-led programs are the most popular because they are the easiest and happen during the summer. She also said tuition is charged at in-state rates, and most students seek short-term programs that are cheaper than a regular semester at the University.

Sellars said some of the highlights of studying abroad can be gaining transformational experiences and learning about other cultures’ customs and laws. Students have a chance to become a global citizen, immerse themselves in a new culture, enhance employability, experience the world and earn academic credit in any field.

According to the 2018-2019 Education Abroad Snapshot, Spain and Italy are the most popular places to visit and leading majors include marketing and finance.

“I think that it is important for students to think hard about what they want to get out of a study abroad experience,” Sellers said. “This will affect all aspects of the decision-making process leading up to and even during their study abroad experience.”

Common myths regarding studying abroad include questions about language and words to know to be successful, but the program ensures students that it is not true that they have to speak the foreign language fluently. In addition, money is not a determining factor either. Depending on the program type, length, exchange rate, housing, meals and destination, prices can vary.

“It is not necessarily true that you have to be rich; you can earn national scholarships, which helps you cover the tuition fee,” said student assistant at Education Abroad, Benjamin Borja, who has traveled to China as well as several European countries.

According to the program coordinators, the best way to apply for a particular program is to make an appointment with the Education Abroad adviser, call a program provider or talk with the director of the faculty-led program. Coordinates also encouraged discussion with an academic adviser and family members. During the program search, they said, it is also important to consider class offerings and compare the academic calendar.

“Oddly enough, coming home was the most difficult part for me,” Heather Griffith, a former member of the program, said. “What I didn’t expect was the adjustment period when I returned to the U.S.”

Griffith did the “Semester at Sea,” and she said she grew so much during her time abroad that she is still trying to process everything. This particular program includes several country visits in Germany, Spain, Ghana, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Myanmar (Burma), Vietnam, China and Japan.

“Myanmar was my favorite country because I had no expectations going into my visit there, and the people were so welcoming and kind and the culture was so unique,” Griffith said.

UA Study Abroad Scholarship, National Study Abroad Scholarship, personal savings, tuition scholarship and federal financial aid and fundraising efforts are all ways to cover the tuition fee.

Application for the summer program is open until mid-March. For fall or year-long trips, applications are due on Feb. 21. For spring programs, the deadline to apply is in mid-September. The process takes time, so start early and consider that the process only begins after your study abroad application is approved.

“I would recommend the fall semester for study abroad because it is typically a smaller group of people, allowing you to get to know people better,” Griffith said. “I love how study abroad pushes you out of your comfort zone and allows you to learn so much more about the world.”