Poor three-point shooting costs Alabama

Coming into its matchup against Texas A&M, Alabama ranked No. 8 in 3-point attempts in the nation and also led the Power Five schools in 3-point attempts.

The Crimson Tide stuck to its identity of shooting a barrage of 3-pointers on Wednesday night, as the team tallied 44 shots from beyond the arc. This follows the 35 attempts on Saturday vs LSU and an SEC-record 59 attempts against Auburn on Feb. 12. Despite the high number of attempts, the Crimson Tide went 16 for 44 from behind the arc, good for 36.4%.

Leading the team in 3-pointers and in points was freshman guard Jaden Shackelford, who recorded 24 points and shot 6 for 15 from behind the arc. Sophomore guard Kira Lewis Jr. was the next best 3-point shooter for Alabama, as he shot 4 for 10.

The team missed 6 of 8 3-pointers in the last four minutes of the game, including a stretch where it missed five straight. During that span, Texas A&M went on a 12-0 run to take the lead. Coming into Wednesday the team was ranked No. 86 in the nation in percentage made, shooting 35.10% beyond the arc.

“Some of those shots tonight didn’t drop for whatever reason, we needed one of those five to drop and it just didn’t happen,” coach Nate Oats said.

The Aggies were stingy on defense they were able to slow the Alabama offense down, forcing them to take 3-pointers from uncomfortable angles as well as late in the shot clock.

Throughout the night, Alabama only attempted 15 field goals from inside the 3-point line, showing just how heavy the team relied on the three. In its win against LSU, Alabama registered 31 field goal attempts from 2-point range compared to the team’s 25 2-point field goals in the loss to Auburn.

“If you look at the numbers (shooting from two), it’s not a real efficient shot for most of the guys on the team,” Oats said.

Junior guard John Petty Jr. had a tough night from 3-point range, as he shot 3 for 10. The 30% is 15% lower than his season average thus far. The team hit eight threes in both halves attempting 21 in the first half and 23 in the second.

“There were one or two in there I wish they took off the dribble, to try and get a better shot, a higher percentage three, we need to work on that,” Oats said.