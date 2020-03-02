Don’t forget about amendments on voting day

Though this year’s SGA races are vastly unopposed, all students will have something to vote on when Tuesday rolls around: Amendments.

In addition to candidate slots for the SGA executive board and Senate, the spring SGA ballot will feature five constitutional amendments. The majority of the amendments below were introduced and approved in a Jan. 31 Senate meeting and a Feb. 6 Senate meeting, in which a new pay scale was also approved unanimously. Full descriptions of each amendment can be found in the “Legislative Documents” section on www.sga.sa.ua.edu/documents

The amendments, which involve cabinet restructuring, committee creations and selection processes, are as follows:

C-01-20: Do you support adding a new executive cabinet position to the SGA Constitution?

C-03-20: Do you support adding an amendment to create a committee on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to the SGA Constitution?

C-04-20: Do you support updating language on the composition and selection process for the First-Year Council to the SGA Constitution?

C-05-20: Do you support consolidating the executive cabinet to the SGA Constitution?

C-02-20: Do you support updating language and common practices of the judicial board to the SGA Constitution?

Voting begins Tuesday, March 3 at 7 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m. Students can access the voting portal through their myBama homepage.