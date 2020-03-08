Crimson Tide scores 14 runs in win over Lipscomb

After losing its first game of the season on Saturday, Alabama baseball came back on Sunday with a vengeance. Seeming to put every ounce of frustration they had into the ball, the Crimson Tide scored 14 runs on 10 hits in a series that has been largely dominated by pitching.

While Alabama had little trouble putting the ball in play today, it was also patient at the plate, drawing nine walks today.

“We kind of got a mix of a couple guys that are a little anxious and some guys that are too passive. We’re in game 15, and in every facet of the game there’s areas where we got to improve and every player needs to improve,” coach Brad Bohannon said. “We’re doing some good things; we’re in a good place. [in] the game of baseball, especially offensively hitting, there’s ebbs and flows, and whatever our team batting average was going into the weekend I certainly don’t expect that’s what it’ll be at the end of the year. We’ll have our ups and downs but we’re doing a good job.”

The scoring started early for Alabama with a second inning that saw three runs scored off one hit. Senior Brett Auerbach hit a ball down the left-field line that got past the third baseman. Auerbach was the only Alabama player to record a hit in each game of the series, going 3 for 5 today and 8 for 17 in the series.

“I don’t think you can quantify how big [Auerbach] is for us. Obviously, he’s extremely versatile, he’s smart, he’s tough, he’s well above average in all the intangible areas, so I just can’t say enough about him and what he means for our team,” Bohannon said. “[He] leads off the game with a push bunt; [he’s] a guy that can bunt for a hit and put it over the fence. He’s really just a Swiss Army knife, give-it-all player. … He’s unbelievably valuable and I can’t say enough about what I think about him.”

After Lipscomb scored its first run of the day in the top of the fourth inning, Alabama responded with an eight-run explosion in the bottom half of the inning. While the three hits in that inning scored three of those runs and a freshman Owen Diodati sacrifice fly scored a fourth, Lipscomb walked five batters, scored two runs off walks and another two from wild pitches.

Similar to Saturday, Lipscomb went through three pitchers in that inning with each walking at least one batter. The eight runs scored in that inning tied the total amount of runs scored in the first two games of the series.

In total, Alabama worked through seven Lipscomb pitchers, and only two went without giving up a run, both pitching just one inning.

Lipscomb scored its last run of the day in the seventh inning, and once again, Alabama responded in the bottom half of the inning. This time, Alabama scored two runs off a Diodati home run over right field.

Alabama is scheduled to travel to Birmingham on Tuesday to take on UAB. The game is slated for a 6 p.m. start and it will be the Crimson Tide’s first away mid-week game.