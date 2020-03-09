Women’s tennis falls short against Vanderbilt

Alabama women’s tennis fell short against 17th-ranked Vanderbilt in an SEC matchup on Sunday afternoon, dropping to 0-4 in conference play.

The teams were tied 3-3 with one match remaining. Senior Ann Selim lost 2-6, 5-7 to Vanderbilt’s Dasha Kourkina, which sealed the victory for the Commodores.

The Crimson Tide won the doubles point, but lost four of the six singles matches.

Senior Alba Cortina Pou and freshman Sasha Gorchanyuk won the first doubles match of the afternoon for Alabama, 6-3. Selim and senior Luca Fabian won by the same margin to get the Crimson Tide the early lead.

In singles, only Cortina Pou and Fabian came out on top. Cortina Pou won 6-0, 7-6, and Fabian won 6-4, 6-4. Gorchanyuk, Selim, freshman Isabella Harvison and junior Moka Ito all lost their singles matches in straight sets.

Cortina Pou has been a key player for the Tide with a 13-2 record in singles matches and a 13-3 record for doubles matches. Fabian is 7-2 in both singles and doubles.

Alabama will be back in action this Saturday, March 14 at 12 p.m. CT at Auburn.