UA and COVID-19: Live updates on cancellations, travel bans, confirmed cases

As of March 12, we’ve compiled all our coronavirus coverage in efforts to bring readers up-to-date with the news surrounding the University and COVID-19. Keep refreshing for live updates.

March 12 at 5:43 p.m. – Spring break extended to March 30

About an hour after the UA System release, UA News sent a school-wide email signed by President Stuart Bell, which stated that spring break would be extended to March 30 to allow more time for instructors to adapt to alternative teaching methods.

[Read more: University of Alabama extends spring break, moves to alternate instruction]

March 12 at 4:37 p.m. – University of Alabama to transition to online-only/alternate classes

Lily Jackson, a reporter for AL.com, tweeted Thursday afternoon that the University would transition to alternate classes. The policy will be reevaluated on or before April 6.

BREAKING: The University of Alabama @UofAlabama is transitioning to online/alternate instruction. This policy

will be re-evaluated on or before Monday, April 6, 2020. #UA #CoronaVirusUpdate — Lily Jackson (@lilygjack) March 12, 2020

The tweet was confirmed in a release sent by the UA System on Thursday afternoon, but as of 5:11 p.m., the University has not emailed any school-wide notification.

March 12 at 2:22 p.m. – College of Arts & Sciences sends email dispelling rumors

Joseph Messina, the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, sent out an email Thursday afternoon that tried to quell rumors that classes will be cancelled after spring break.

“Given the closure of universities across the country, I understand how some may speculate that UA will do the same; however, as of today, March 12, UA is not planning to cancel classes,” the email said. “We are closely monitoring the ever-evolving situation and will respond accordingly. Recent rumors you may have heard about classes being cancelled after spring break are untrue.”

The email went on to assure students that any notification about classes would originate from President Stuart Bell’s office. Messina referred students to the resources that are available at healthinfo.ua.edu and promised to keep them updated.

March 12 at 1:25 p.m. – City of Tuscaloosa cancels public events held on city property

At a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Mayor Walt Maddox announced that all public events hosted at city facilities and on city property have been cancelled through March 31.

Just now: All public events hosted at city facilities and on city property have been cancelled through March 31. Regulatory meetings (city council, elevate Tuscaloosa, etc.) will continue. — Zachary Johnson (@ZachJohnsonCW) March 12, 2020

March 12 around 12 p.m. – SEC announces cancellation of Men’s Basketball Tournament, suspends all regular season competition

After limiting the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament to essential personnel only on Wednesday, the SEC completely cancelled the remainder of the tournament on Thursday. The cancellation was announced 30 minutes before Alabama was scheduled to face off against Tennessee in the second round.

Along with cancelling the Men’s Basketball Tournament, the SEC announced that all regular season competition for teams on SEC campuses would be suspended until March 30. That puts a halt to all Crimson Tide spring sports, except the Alabama track and field team, who is competing in the NCAA Indoor National Championships today. The release also said all SEC championships in the span will be suspended.

The Tuscaloosa News’ Brett Hudson reported that the University of Alabama sent an email out on Thursday announcing plans for ticket refunds.

#Alabama just sent an email to season ticket holders (and presumably others) with information on ticket refunds while games are canceled and/or under attendance restrictions. pic.twitter.com/UB2eEn9F0p — Brett Hudson (@Brett_Hudson) March 12, 2020

March 11 at 11 p.m. – Students petition for online classes

Several Change.org petitions demanding that The University of Alabama take action against the disease circulated on the Facebook group, a community of over 76,000 members. One petition, started by an account named UA Community, asked the University to move classes online. The petition already received over 1,000 signatures within six hours of publication and was still receiving more at the time this article was published.

[Read more: Students take to Ticket Exchange to voice fear of coronavirus’ impact]

March 11 – President Donald Trump announces European travel ban

In a rare public address from the Oval Office on Wednesday night, Trump announced a 30-day travel ban that will suspend arrivals from 26 European countries. However, the U.K. and Ireland are exempt from the list, as well as all U.S. citizens returning home or foreign nationals who are legal, permanent U.S. residents. The ban will go into effect on Friday on midnight on Friday.

March 11 at 6:43 p.m. – UA releases spring break advisory

The University of Alabama notified students and faculty on Wednesday evening that they should be prepared for disruptions to campus operations and to transition to online-only classes.

“Although current plans call for maintaining normal campus operations, be advised that it is possible UA could move to alternative methods of delivery, including online-only classes at some point this semester based on the state of COVID-19 in Alabama,” the UA News email said.

The email did not specify if or when this would happen, but did advise students to plan ahead when they leave for spring break.

Spring Break Advisory: We are closely monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Although current plans are to maintain normal campus operations, it is possible UA could move to alternative methods, based on the state of COVID-19 in AL. More info: https://t.co/kO1a21FBia pic.twitter.com/6lx1YZ0DBN — The Univ. of Alabama (@UofAlabama) March 12, 2020

[Read more: COVID-19 corrupts, cancels spring break plans, Coronavirus causes students and faculty to rethink spring and summer plans]

March 9 at 5:40 p.m. – UA advises against domestic travel

According to an official UA email, as of March 9, the system of officials have issued “guidance advising against any non-essential domestic travel at this time, particularly to large conferences with attendees from multiple states or locations that have declared a state of emergency due to the virus.”

The email continued with an advisory against domestic travel for University sponsored events.

[Read more: COVID-19 Update: Ahead of spring break, University advises against domestic travel]

March 4 at 2 p.m. – UA cancels all University-affiliated international travel

As of Wednesday, March 4, the University has canceled all University-sponsored international travel for those departing this month and has suspended travel set to occur after March.

[Read more: As coronavirus saturates media, UA responds]

Feb 1 at 5:14 p.m. – International students alerted to expanded travel ban

Morris Charter, director of International Student & Scholar Services, sent out an email informing international students of travel restrictions and an “expanded travel ban” following the outbreak.

Following initial news of the outbreak in late December, we talked to students who have family and friends in Wuhan about how the virus was impacting them.

[Read more: Chinese students discuss coronavirus’ impact]