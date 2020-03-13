CORONAVIRUS: SOURCE updates student organization protocols

Rosalind Moore-Miller, the Executive Director of Student Engagement in The Division of Student Life, sent an email on Friday evening to student leaders of SOURCE-registered organizations regarding FAC funding, travel, meeting protocol and extended deadlines. Read the full email below.

Student Organization Officers and Advisors,

As some of you may be aware, UA has released details about operations for campus post Spring Break (see here). After Friday, March 13th, The University of Alabama will extend Spring Break for students through Sunday, March 29th to allow additional time for instructors to transition to alternative teaching resources. Remote instruction will resume Monday, March 30th. Additionally, The University of Alabama Systems Office continues to uphold the Interim Emergency Policy Statement regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) that outlines current domestic and international travel restrictions for faculty, staff, and students. With these interim procedures in place, several processes may be impacted that support student organization activity at UA. Below we want to make you aware of a few details regarding things that may impact your student organization:

FAC Funding & Awards

The Financial Affairs Committee (FAC) process provides opportunities for UA Student Organizations to receive funding for a variety of events, programs and services, via allocated state funds. Until the interim measures are lifted, FAC funds will not be available for domestic travel, international travel, or be awarded for upcoming funding cycles. Additionally, with the suspension of on-campus instruction and activity in place, all funding to support events and programs from FAC funds will be postponed. Already awarded funding would be evaluated on a case-by-case basis for feasibility upon campus activity re-opening. We strongly encourage you to review the FAC Guidelines for allowable expenses and consider any plans, contracts, or agreements that might need to be cancelled or delayed for a future timeframe.

International/Domestic Travel of Student Organizations

Please take time to review the Student Organization International Travel Registration Process. Any organization that plans to host “sponsored international travel” in the future or after the interim suspension has been lifted, should make sure to continue to register their information via The SOURCE process. “ Sponsored International Travel ” is defined as any activity that takes place outside of the United States, such as a conference, performance, competition, service project, retreat, or social or professional activity, and that is coordinated, facilitated by the student organization and/or financially supported by the student organization’s funds. Registration and approval also requires enrollment in The University of Alabama Systems Office approved travel insurance program, International SOS.

The UA System also advises against any non-essential domestic travel at this time, particularly to large conferences with attendees from multiple states or to states. It is advised that student organizations take the same measures and to continue to carefully monitor Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates and to use guidance provided by theCenters for Disease Control (CDC), the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), and other experts.

Events Registered Via mySOURCE

Any on-campus events (both indoor or outdoor) currently registered in mySource that are scheduled to occur during the interim timeframe will be cancelled. When normal operations resume, events can be resubmitted for a later date. Please review our event registration guidelines for details on applicable timelines/policies during normal operations, which will still apply.

Organization Member Gatherings

Please communicate honestly with your members about the potential consequences/dangers of hosting gatherings of any kind to include meetings, social events, recruitment events, etc. on or off campus, during this time. The University is strongly discouraging these events so as to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission and provide an opportunity for those who are sick to self-isolate. Additionally, please be reminded that the Code of Student Conduct applies to student behavior at all times, on or off campus.

Organization Renewal & Elections

The registration window for fall organizations opens on March 15thand closes on June 15, 2020 for the 2020-2021 academic year. To check to see if your organization is a fall window organization click here.

Priority deadline for Non-Greek organization application submissions is May 31, 2020.

Greek organizations in the Fall registration window have a primary deadline of April 17, 2020.

The Final deadline for all applications to be submitted and approved is June 15th.

For your convenience, instructions for the renewal application process can be found here.

In light of the University’s current contingency plans, organizations due for re-registration who have not held elections are encouraged to consider the use of the “Online Elections” feature available in mySOURCE. Please be sure every voting member has been invited and accepted to the roster in order to facilitate the online election.

Below are resources for managing the roster and holding elections.

For info regarding managing your roster visit: tinyurl.com/uaroster

For Info regarding holding online elections visit: tinyurl.com/uaorgelections

Organization Meetings

You may want to consider having remote, web-based meetings for exec meetings, committees, etc. or email updates. Below are some resources related to remote meetings. Some options include: (1) Zoom (2) Google Hangouts (3) Skype (4) Slack Video Calls

SAL Awards

Applications for organizations to be considered for our Service and Leadership Awards will remain open through March 30th at 11:59pm. We highly encourage you all to continue applying. More information regarding the status of the award ceremony will be provided at a later date. Visit SAL Awards info or apply.

Transition 101 Workshops

The remaining in person Transition 101 workshops scheduled for this semester are cancelled. Transition 101 will be moved to an online format. Organizations in the Fall registration window will receive information regarding where and how to access the content at a later date.

Senior Leadership Reception

We are currently reviewing programs and events like the annual Senior Leadership Reception. As details develop, we will determine the best possible option for that event at a later date in accordance with University guidelines. Nominations remain open here.

Please email us should you have any additional questions that you might have. UA regular operations for staff will resume on Monday, March 23rd. Have an amazing Spring Break and be safe!