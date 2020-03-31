Plan to watch: UA SGA to host annual Executive Council inauguration

Despite campus closures, the University of Alabama Student Government Association (SGA) is still operating – just in a virtual setting. Formal SGA functions will resume on Tuesday night, with the virtual inauguration of its Executive Council, Senate and Judicial Board.

WHAT: ​The Inauguration will recognize members of the Executive Council and Senate who were elected in the spring student election. The inauguration will also recognize appointed members of the Judicial Board.

WHEN: ​The ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. CDT with the swearing-in of the executive council. The senate will then be sworn in at 4:30 p.m. CDT, and the ceremony will end with the swearing-in of the Judicial Board at 5 p.m. CDT.

WHERE​: Due to the coronavirus, the ceremony will be held via Zoom and will be viewable to the public via the UA SGA’s ​Facebook Live​.

WHO: ​SGA President-elect Demarcus Joiner, the 2020-2021 SGA Executive Council, the 2020-2021 SGA Senate and the 2020-2021 SGA Judicial Board

WHY: ​”The Inauguration is meant to recognize the incoming SGA President, Executive Council, Senate and Judicial Board,” an SGA press release stated. “It is a public ceremony that displays the formal transition of power from one administration to the next.”

To learn more about student government, visit sga.sa.ua.edu.