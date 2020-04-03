UA confirms employees, students diagnosed with COVID-19

Four UA employees and three UA students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a UA Alert emailed to the campus community on Friday afternoon.

The email stated that all seven of the affected individuals notified University officials of their diagnoses after students, faculty and staff left for spring break on March 13. All of the affected employees and students have been quarantined and are away from campus.

As of April 3, a total of 39 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in Tuscaloosa County, making up about 3% of cases statewide

The three affected students were participating in study abroad programs during the spring semester. The email did not say where the students were studying abroad.

According to the alert, if it is determined that a person who is symptomatic or is confirmed to have COVID-19 has accessed a part of a campus facility, the UA Environmental Health & Safety group will ensure a “heightened, appropriate cleaning of the potentially affected area.”

The alert encouraged students to follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to help flatten the curve:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay at least six feet away from others.

Students and employees currently residing in Tuscaloosa were also encouraged to abide by the city's 24-hour curfew.