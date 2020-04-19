Moody Music Building catches fire

See updates at the end of the story.



The Moody Music Building at The University of Alabama caught fire during a thunderstorm late Sunday afternoon, with the cause and extent of the damage not yet known.

“The Tuscaloosa Fire Department and UAPD responded to a report of smoke from the roof of Moody Music Building around 4:15 Sunday, April 19,” a University spokesperson said Sunday evening. “No injuries were reported. Responders are still on scene, and a cause has not yet been determined.”

The Crimson White has reached out to TPD, UAPD, and The Tuscaloosa Fire Department for confirmation as what has occurred. This story will be updated with any response.

UPDATE (8:26 p.m.) — Mayor Walt Maddox tweeted a short update saying most of the Million Dollar Band’s uniforms and instruments have been saved. There is no update about the cause of the fire yet. Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue is still fighting through heavy rain to put it out.