UA relaxes moratorium, retains restrictions against partying

The University of Alabama announced on Tuesday that student organizations can begin hosting non-social engagement events, effective Oct. 1.

Vice President of Student Life Myron L. Pope said in a campus-wide email that the types of events permitted are “organizational business meetings, community service, recreational activities, academic study groups, religious gatherings, sister/brotherhood events, intake/recruitment, initiation(s), community-building events, and limited philanthropy events.”

However, Pope warned that on-campus partying of any type, including but not limited to band, date, day parties and swaps, will not be tolerated. Alongside parties, philanthropy events with “high social event elements” such as loud music, DJing and cookouts will not be permitted. In-person events of any type during Saturdays when home football games take place will also be prohibited.

The email added that qualifying events and activities will have to be approved on a case-by-case basis and limited off-campus events will also be subject to approval. Masks must also be worn at all times and social distancing must be put in place to avoid the spread of COVID-19 among attendees.

Under these new guidelines, the SOURCE will now be accepting registrations for events that meet the above guidelines from Oct. 1 going forward.

Student events will also be limited to a time frame between 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the announcement continues to encourage virtual events as an alternate to keep students safe.

Pope said students with further questions on student organization events should contact the UA Office of Student Involvement.