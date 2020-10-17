It’s been too long, Kirby

Alabama’s looking hot this season on offense, but how will the defense hold up against a Kirby Smart-led offensive? With or without head coach Nick Saban, Pete Golding has improvements to make before the Tide goes head-to-head with the Georgia Bulldogs.

In episode four of “The Pregame Presser,” Sports Editor Alexander Plant and host Shaun McDonald talk through the potential ups and downs of Saturday’s biggest game. From impact players to how Saban’s potential absence could affect play on either side of the ball, Plant and McDonald offer their insights on anything that could shake up the game. Stay tuned to the end for a discussion with an editor from Georgia’s Red & Black and Plant and McDonald’s picks for the weekend’s other tough match-ups.

Listen on Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.