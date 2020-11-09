Style Column | Making the most out of masks

It’s no secret that face masks have swept the world by storm. You literally can’t leave your house without them. But who says you have to sacrifice fashion for function? That folded piece of cloth hanging off your dresser isn’t just a necessity. It can also be your latest and greatest accessory.

They spice up your outfit.

Do you normally wear neutrals? Or do you find yourself in a wardrobe rut? Try out a bold mask. From a pop of color, an in-your-face pattern or even a quirky saying, you are bound to make an impression. Masks offer hundreds of ways to show off your personality. Even a simple and sleek black mask lets everyone know that you have it all together. Remember, we aren’t sacrificing fashion for function over here.

You can say a lot without actually saying anything.

Masks come in a plethora of colors, patterns and some even have words and phrases on them. This is the perfect opportunity to get your personal message across. Are you an outgoing extrovert? Try bold colors and tie-dye. A subtle introvert? I recommend lighter tones and florals. Or, if you’re more vocal, try out a word or phrase that fuels your fire. Represent your favorite sports teams, brands, clubs and musical artists. The options are almost limitless.

You can have matching masks with your loved ones.

Friendship bracelets are so 2019 – We’re all about matching masks now. Or maybe you and your significant other are super into matching outfits? We don’t judge. Now is the perfect time to show your appreciation toward your friends, family and partners through the form of a practical, yet personal gift. Nothing says “I love you” quite like a facemask, am I right?

You can make them yourself.

Can’t find the perfect mask? Or are you looking for something so personal and specific it just doesn’t exist yet? What a perfect opportunity to bust out that old box of craft supplies you shoved in the back of your closet six months ago. Get creative, get personal and get crafty.

It supports small businesses.

Maybe you tried the DIY route and failed. Luckily for you, there are thousands of small businesses just waiting for someone like you. Etsy is a hub for all things facemasks right now. Floral? Check. Comic book characters? Check. Want it personalized just for you? Double-check. Fill your cart and support a small business. An added bonus for this one is that you can get these shipped directly to your friends and family’s houses.

You’re doing a good thing.

Now more than ever, it is important to find joy in the little things. Finding that piece of joy in something we use almost every day is a good place to start. I know how hard it is to feel like yourself when everything around you seems so complicated. Remember to take some time to spend on yourself. Everyone deserves a little bit of joy in their life, even if that joy is also a necessity.