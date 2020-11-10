Alabama vs. LSU game postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Alabama football fans will have to wait a little longer to see the Crimson Tide take the field again. This Saturday’s matchup against the LSU Tigers has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak at LSU.

According to a press release sent out by Alabama Football, the postponement is due to positive tests, contact tracing, and quarantining of individuals in LSU’s football program. This game, along with the Texas A&M and Tennessee matchup, are the two latest matchups to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey weighed in on the postponement of both games.

“While it is unfortunate to have multiple postponements in the same week, we began the season with the understanding interruptions to the schedule were possible and we have remained focused throughout the season on the health of everyone around our programs,” Sankey said in a written statement.

Sankey said the SEC must remain vigilant in containing the spread of the virus among its programs. Currently, LSU has had four players test positive for COVID-19. With those four players out, LSU is now below the required 53-man roster to play the game. The Tigers are down to one quarterback, TJ Finley, and would be missing tight ends and long snappers for the game.

LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward gave a statement on the safe return of LSU football.

“We are disappointed there will be no football in Tiger Stadium this weekend, but we will always prioritize the health and wellness of our student-athletes. We will continue to follow the league’s protocols in order to safely and responsibly return to play,” Woodward said.

Rescheduling the game will prove to be a challenge for the SEC. With the LSU vs. Florida game being moved to Dec. 12, LSU has no flexibility with scheduling. The SEC stated Tuesday that Dec. 19 – the same day as the SEC Championship game – can be used for non-division winners to finish their season.

Alabama and LSU fans alike will have to wait for the 85th matchup of this rivalry, which was a nailbiter last season, with the Tigers beating the Tide 46-41.