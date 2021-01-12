From stiff-arms to onside kicks, here are our top 5 playoff moments

Alabama has been in the College Football Playoffs almost every year since its inception, and, needless to say, the Tide has had some exciting plays. Here are our top-five faves.

#5: Run Bo, Run: Bo Scarbrough breaks two tackles during touchdown run against the Washington Huskies

Against the Washington Huskies at the 2016 Peach Bowl, running back Bo Scarbrough said “that’s game” as he broke free for a 68 yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. The Huskies had a chance to stop Scarbrough in the backfield, but he was able to break away from Washington defensive tackle Greg Gaines and safety Jojo McIntosh as he – and the Tide – rolled over Washington to reach the National Championship game.

#4: Move Calhoun, Get Out The Way: Derrick Henry stiff arms Calhoun of Michigan State for second touchdown

Against the Michigan State Spartans at the 2015 Cotton Bowl, running back Derrick Henry added another nail in the Spartan’s coffin as he stiff-armed defensive end Shilique Calhoun on his way to the end zone. It’s not easy moving a 260 pound defensive end, but Henry did it with style and finesse.

#3: Snag ‘n’ Score: Daron Payne picks off Kelly Bryant and catches a touchdown pass

Against the Clemson Tigers in the 2016 Sugar Bowl, defensive tackle Daron Payne picked Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant off of a deflection. A few plays later, Payne would catch a pass from Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts on second-and-goal to put the Tide up 17-6 in the third quarter.

#2: Kicking Perfection: Adam Griffith executes a perfect onside kick against Clemson

Later in that same game, Alabama pulled off a gutsy call by head coach Nick Saban. Alabama placekicker Adam Griffith managed an onside kick after Alabama tied the game early in the fourth quarter. The ball travelled the necessary yardage and was caught by cornerback Marlon Humphrey to give the Tide the ball back at midfield.

#1: 2nd and 26: Tua Tagovailoa breaks Georgia’s heart, Alabama wins title #17

Arguably the most iconic play in Alabama football history, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Devonta Smith etched their name into the hearts of Alabama fans with the game-winning touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs. Smith was able to sneak behind the secondary as Tagovailoa launched the pass downfield. And the rest? It’s history.