NPHC is offering five $500 awards. Here’s how you can apply

National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) organizations were founded on a pillar of scholarship and it is in this spirit that five $500 scholarships are being awarded to University of Alabama students.

“Higher level education costs dramatically more than it should,” said Director of Academic Achievement Yechiel Peterson. “People seeking to do better deserve just that, and that’s why we are proud to do what we can.”

To be eligible for the scholarship the student must obtain a minimum 2.7 GPA in addition to being a fully enrolled student for the spring and fall 2021 semester. The award will be posted to the appropriate student’s account.

The application is available here. The deadline is Sunday, January 31 at 11:59 p.m. Recipients of the scholarship will be notified via their Crimson email.

Interested students can direct all questions, comments and concerns about the S.T.R.O.N.G Scholarship to uanphc@ua.edu.