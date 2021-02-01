SGA endorses permanent extension of add/drop period

Following an extended add/drop period for the spring semester, which allows students to adjust their schedule without receiving a “W” on their transcripts, the Student Government Association Senate approved a resolution on Jan. 28 to permanently extend the add/drop period.

UA’s standard add/drop period is five class days long. It was extended by nine days this semester because of COVID-19. The deadline was not extended in the fall.

The SGA’s proposal recommends a 7-10 day add/drop period as a permanent change.

The authors of the resolution argued that other SEC schools like Auburn University and the University of Mississippi offer at least two-week-long add/drop periods. The added time allows students more classes to experience their course schedule before being forced to finalize their permanent schedule for the semester.

The resolution also highlighted a 2019 survey conducted by the SGA with a sample size of more than 700 UA students, which showed that 99% of respondents believed an extension was necessary.

“There’s no doubt students have stronger academic success when they can feel comfortable with their class schedule, and this resolution will hopefully make that happen for them,” said Price Dukes, SGA Vice President for Academic Affairs and the author of the resolution.

SGA Communications Director Will Bradley said he believes it would lessen the financial pressure and reduce stress for students to finalize a schedule in the first days of the semester.

The approved resolution will be sent to President Stuart Bell, Vice President and Provost James Dalton, Vice President for Student Life Myron Pope and Faculty Senate President Rona Donahoe for review.

Pope said he is still educating himself on the financial and academic implications that could impact students down the line and is expecting conversations with other administrators to fully vet the idea and ensure there are no unintended consequences.

“We don’t want something that might seem to be helpful end up being detrimental to student success,” Pope said.