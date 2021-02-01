Your favorite fingers are back. Raising Cane’s to reopen February 2

The secret’s out: Raising Cane’s is back in business.

This coming Tuesday, February 2, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will be reopening its doors for all to enjoy, with some limitations.

The University’s beloved late-night chicken fix has had its doors shut since March 2020 due to COVID-19 safety restrictions. Before it officially reopens, Bruce McVeagh, Raising Cane’s District Manager, has a few reminders.

“After listening to the student body and understanding the passion our community has for Raising Cane’s, we are glad to announce its return,” he said. “The only reason for the closure was due to safety protocol such as social distancing.”

McVeagh said safety for Bama Dining is their main priority.

In regards to optimal social distancing and COVID-19 precautions, Cane’s will implement a few new standards for its customers. These include limited capacity indoors, as well as a change in operation hours.

Only ten guests can be in the dining area at a time and ten in line waiting to order, he said. The new hours of operation will be Tuesday-Sunday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The packed Cane’s line is a thing of the past, but don’t you worry. Starting February 2, on Cane’s reopening date, Bama Dining is planning to launch an all-new mobile ordering app. Everyone’s favorite chicken fingers will now be available at the push of a button.

“As part of Bama Dining’s mission, we strive to make the dining experience top-notch for the UA community, so we are always looking for ways to make that experience as enjoyable as possible,” said Colton Crowe, Bama Dining’s marketing coordinator. “Even though the hours will be limited for Raising Cane’s this semester, we hope its reopening will bring back familiarity and comfort to our community.”

The grand reopening was officially announced on Bama Dining’s social media on Tuesday, Jan. 19, nearly ten months after its closure.

The tweet, which read “See you Feb. 2 for a belated Christmas present,” led to an outpour of support from excited customers.

See you on Feb 2 for a belated Christmas present. — Bama Dining (@BamaDining) January 20, 2021

“We received a pretty big increase of engagement when we announced the reopening on our social media channels and through email, so that was definitely pleasing to see,” Crowe said.

With the health precautions and change in store hours, Crowe is hopeful the popular joint will see a safe and successful first day back.

“A successful reopening for Cane’s would be the balance of those visiting the location and enjoying the food they greatly missed, while also acknowledging and following the guidelines that have been put into place to keep everyone safe and healthy,” Crowe said. “As part of Bama Dining’s mission, we strive to make the dining experience top-notch for the UA community, so we are always looking for ways to make that experience as enjoyable as possible.”

The decision to reopen the restaurant did not come lightly. It took months of planning, researching and preparation before the doors could safely open again.

“These past several months have definitely dealt us with some pretty big challenges,” Crowe said. “But it has also allowed us to find new and innovative ways to continue providing students, faculty and staff with a high-quality dining experience.

Conner Taylor, a junior majoring in computer science, said he is happy to see Cane’s back on campus.

“Last year, before the pandemic, I loved having easy access to Cane’s from my dorm,” he said. “I’m actually really glad they’re opening the place back up. My friends and I definitely missed it.”