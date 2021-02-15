Allegations+of+sexual+abuse+rise+against+Marilyn+Manson+over+social+media

Marilyn Manson has led a career in alternative metal music that has spanned nearly 30 years.

Manson bore the likes of Nine Inch Nails singer Trent Reznor, who in 1994, produced Manson’s debut album “Portrait of An American Family.” But it was a cover song that landed Manson American stardom.

Manson’s reconstruction of Eurythmics’ 1980s synth hit “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” was remastered to suit Manson’s sludgy vocals and down-trot aesthetic. It would be Manson’s first MTV hit.

From there, Manson created ten more studio albums, acted in films, portrayed himself throughout television and documentary and even held himself up as a watercolor painter.

Despite enraged parents and harsh criticism borne over the years, it was commonly believed Manson would stand the test of time. I mean, he voiced in “The New Mutants,” starred in an episode of “The New Pope,” and released an album all just last year.



But his long-withstood success would suddenly subside in the span of less than a week.



It was Feb. 1.

That was the day “Frozen 2” and “Westworld” actress Evan Rachel Wood posted her allegation against Manson. Their relationship had been up in the air for four years but officially ended in 2011. The two connected when she was 19 years old. He was 36.

She began by addressing to the internet the name of her alleged abuser.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” she said.

Wood had been hinting at her experiences as a survivor of domestic violence and sexual assault for five years.

She unveiled her trauma with Rolling Stone in 2016. She said she was assaulted twice. Once was with her significant other.

She stood to testify amid the California Senate three years later in hopes of ratifying a new law aimed at widening reporting periods for victims of abuse. The Phoenix Act responds to U.S. policy that limits the window of opportunity a victim has to prosecute their abuser to two to four years after the crime occurred. Even with DNA evidence, the case may be thrown if a victim does not accuse within the accredited timeframe required. According to the Phoenix Act’s website, the reason cases for abuse take up to more than the two to four years is due to “fear for their lives, which can cause a victim to wait years until they feel safe enough to come forward.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the law in October that same year. It became law in 2020.

In an Instagram statement, Wood said she would no longer live in fear of backlash.

“I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives,” she said.

Shortly after, Manson’s label Loma Vista Recordings dropped the singer. Manson licensed his three recent albums to the label.

“In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album immediately,” the label said.

California Senator Susan Rubio also released an Instagram statement regarding abuse allegations against Manson.

Others chimed in with Wood.

Sarah McNeilly, Ashley Lindsay Morgan and an artist known mononymously as Gabriella all submitted allegations through Instagram that Monday.

“I was emotionally abused, terrorized and scarred,” McNeilly said in her post. “I was locked in rooms when I was ‘bad,’ sometimes forced to listen to him entertaining other women.”

It was Feb. 2.

That was the day The Creative Artists Agency, a noteworthy talent and sports agency, would cut ties with the artist.

Rubio submitted a request to Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray to investigate the pillaring number of allegations raised in California. The request was also enlisted to Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson.

“I ask that The U.S. Department of Justice meet with the alleged victims immediately and investigate these allegations,” Rubio said. “As a domestic violence survivor who now advocates for victims in my role as California State Legislator, I share a common trauma of emotional, psychological and physical control at the hands of an abuser.”

Manson was pulled from his recurring roles in the show “American Gods” and the upcoming feature in “Creepshow.”

Stylist Love Bailey posted an Instagram video alleging that Manson pointed a gun to her head one night in 2011. Bailey said Manson called her an obscenity based on her orientation and general appearance before pointing a “glock” to her forehead at his residence. She left shortly after.

Manson recanted Woods and others, stating that each of his relationships remained consensual and “that is the truth.”

“Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” he said.

It was Feb. 3.

That was the day The Huffington Post published an article outlining the total running allegations against Manson. The number of people to speak against Manson reached 11, including Wood, McNeilly, Morgan and Gabriella.

Allegations of white supremacy, cyberbullying and internet stalking were acknowledged between the seven other alleged victims.

It was Feb. 4.

That was the day American singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers recalled an incident that occurred between her and Manson when Bridgers was only a minor.

“I went to Marilyn Manson’s house when I was a teenager with some friends,” she said in a tweet. Manson gave the impressionable fan a tour of his home. “He referred to a room in his house the ‘r*pe room. I thought it was just his horrible frat boy sense of humor.”





TW: I went to Marilyn Manson’s house when I was a teenager with some friends. I was a big fan. He referred to a room in his house as the “r*pe room”, I thought it was just his horrible frat boy sense of humor. I stopped being a fan. I stand with everyone who came forward. — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) February 4, 2021





Stylist Love Bailey doubled down on her experience with Fox News.

Meanwhile, Dita Von Teese, an ex-wife of Manson, resolved rumors of potential harm done to her by Manson while they were married.

“To those who have expressed your concerns of my well-being, I appreciate your kindness,” she said. “Please know that the details made public do not match my experiences during our seven years together as a couple.”

And it was Feb. 5.

That was the day Manson’s longtime manager, Tony Ciulla, dropped Manson as a client. He had represented the singer for more than 25 years.

A Rolling Stone article said that Ciulla was there for every scandal Manson was involved in, including The Columbine High School massacre controversy in 1999.

Wood posted a formal request from New York Senator Kevin Parker also addressed to the U.S. Acting Attorney General.

“I am writing to respectfully request a full investigation into the accusations made against Brian Hugh Warner, also known as ‘Marilyn Manson,’” he said. “As someone who has always been a fierce proponent against intimate partner violence, I was saddened and at the same time horrified, to learn the allegations made by Evan Rachel Wood and other survivors.”

So, where are we now?

Wood continued posting on Instagram including responses to news articles both new and old. She even relayed instructions and advice given by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department for victims to utilize when stepping forward.

Through an Instagram story, Wood highlighted an article written in tribute to Manson in late 2011.

The magazine, V Magazine, backed up the statements confirmed by Bridgers and McNeilly of a “bad girls room,” which was a former shower then turned to a lockable and soundproof glass enclosure.

Wood continued to update her Instagram story throughout the day on Feb. 6.

Wood said Manson was often anti-Semitic in his actions. Wood said she was called a “Jew” in a derogatory manner.

“He would draw swastikas over my bedside table when he was mad at me,” she said.

Wood also said he would use the N-word frequently around others.

“Everyone around him was expected to laugh and join in,” she said. “If you did not or (God forbid) called him out, you were singled out and abused more. I have never been more scared in my life.”

Manson has not commented any further than the statement released on Feb. 2.