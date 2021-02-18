Temporary vaccination site available at Alabama Fire College 

A temporary drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site will be available at the Alabama Fire College between Feb. 18 and Feb. 21. Vaccines will be free of charge, with or without insurance.

The Fire College, located on Shelton State Community College’s campus, will be a point of distribution for the two-part Moderna vaccine.

Individuals who fall into a priority group identified by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) can make an appointment on the Tuscaloosa Emergency Management Agency (EMA) website. Those without internet access can call Tuscaloosa 311.

Appointments are available for individuals who fall into the Phase 1A and Phase 1B categories determined by ADPH. Anyone aged 65 or older is eligible for the vaccine.

Phase 1A includes frontline health workers and other healthcare workers providing services with a risk of exposure. Phase 1B includes first responders, corrections officers, grocery store workers and educators, among others. Individuals are asked to bring proof of eligibility to their appointments.

More details on the vaccine allocation plan, including a detailed description of each phase, can be found on the ADPH website.

The site is a coordinated effort between ADPH, Tuscaloosa County EMA, the City of Tuscaloosa and the City of Northport.

“The County is proud to participate in this partnership effort to increase vaccination availability for those eligible according to ADPH in Tuscaloosa,” Probate Judge Rob Robertson said.