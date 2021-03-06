Twelve25 on the Strip now accepting Dining Dollars

Twelve25, a restaurant, sports bar and entertainment venue on the Strip, is now accepting Dining Dollars from UA students.

Dining Dollars are currently accepted at 35 restaurants, five of which are located on the Strip. Twelve25 opened in January 2020 and is located at 1225 University Boulevard. Owner Jay Jarrett said he is excited about the opportunity.

“Twelve25 always strives to be a place where people can not only come to have good food and drinks, but with Dining Dollars we can do more in our plan to service the students,” owner Jay Jarrett said. “We understand how Dining Dollars will be used, and being able to give that service to students is something we are really proud of.”

All undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours are automatically charged $350 in the fall and spring semesters, and $100 in the summer semester if the student is enrolled in five credit hours or more. These funds can be used at most on-campus vending machines, food trucks or any participating restaurants.

Students can use Bama Cash, but not Dining Dollars, to purchase alcohol.

Restaurants and companies apply to the Dining Dollars program through Aramark, which oversees UA dining operations. Participating restaurants give a percentage of profits to Aramark.