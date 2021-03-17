Normal operations suspended, shelters opened

The University will suspend normal operations on Wednesday at 11 a.m. because of the high risk of tornadoes and dangerous weather in the area.

All classes, including those conducted online or remotely, will be canceled. Libraries, recreation centers and other campus facilities will close through 5 a.m. Thursday.

All campus storm shelters opened at 10 a.m. and are available to students, faculty and staff, including those who live off campus.

Weather alerts will be issued through the UA Safety App, and a UA Alert will be sent if a tornado watch or warning is issued for the campus area. Students can update their contact information in myBama.

There are seven on-campus storm shelters, though two of them are not open for general use. Masks are required in University shelters and everyone is asked to practice social distancing as possible.

The East Campus Storm Shelter is currently reserved for residents of Capstone Village, while the Capstone Parking Deck shelter is reserved for students and employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and those who have been told to quarantine.

Shelters in the Robert E. Witt Student Activity Center, John England Jr. Hall, North Lawn Hall and the North Engineering Research Center are open to all students, though some classrooms that double as shelters may be closed until a tornado warning is issued.

The Magnolia Parking Deck shelter is pet-friendly.

A complete list of shelters for Greek houses, academic buildings, parking decks and other buildings on campus can be found on the Office of Emergency Management’s website. The best available refuge area (BARA) in each building can be found on the building’s emergency plan near building exits, as well as on the UA Safety mobile app.