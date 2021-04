Alabama men’s golf wrapped up their regular season at The Collegiate Invitational at the Country Club of Birmingham on April 7. Senior Wilson Furr carded a 4-under 67 for the best round of the day in the tournament. Alabama finished 12th overall in the 14 team field.

Crimson Tide players and coaches wore plaid ribbons on their hats to honor Luke Ratliff, an Alabama senior known for his love of Alabama Athletics.