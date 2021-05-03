Recap | Softball claims third SEC sweep

No. 4 Alabama softball (39-7; 15-6 SEC) trotted into Athens, Georgia on Friday after a sweep over a ranked opponent last weekend. The team left with a win against a conference foe, No. 21 Georgia (29-17; 7-14 SEC).

GAME ONE:

Junior Montana Fouts (16-3, 1.66 ERA) and senior Kaylee Tow pushed Alabama to a 4-1 win to open up its series in Athens on Friday, April 30.

In the complete game win, Fouts allowed a scarce three hits and a walk. She struck out nine, ending a six-game streak of double-digit strikeout performance.

The Bulldogs found success against Fouts in the fifth inning as it hit back-to-back doubles to open up the frame, but the junior ended the threat by retiring the next three batters. This was the only inning Fouts allowed multiple Georgia batters to reach base.

Fouts had trouble retiring freshman Sydney Chambley who hit the first double in the fifth inning and the Bulldogs’ first hit of the game in the second inning. She tallied two of Georgia’s three hits.

Tow was the difference between a win and the game being sent into extra innings. She launched a three-run home run — her sixth of the season — in the third frame to open up the scoring on either side. Tow collected two other hits on the day going 3-for-4, accounting for half of the Crimson Tide’s hits.

Aside from Tow, Alabama’s graduate student Bailey Hemphill and sophomores Savannah Woodard and Lexi Kilfoyl reached base multiple times. They each collected a pair of walks, and Woodard had one of Alabama’s three steals in the game.

GAME TWO:

An offensive onslaught carried the Crimson Tide past the Bulldogs Saturday afternoon to capture the series victory with a 13-3 win. Alabama tied the program record for most runs scored against Georgia in a game, which first occurred in March 2010.

For the second consecutive game, the Crimson Tide chased Georgia starter Mary Wilson Avant (15-8; 2.98 ERA). In game one, it took the Alabama offense three innings to score off Avant, but the offense was hot out of the gate in game two and put up a four spot in the opening frame. The offense scored three more runs off Avant in the second, leading Georgia Head Coach Lu Harris-Champer to turn to the bullpen.

Alabama was able to load the bases in each of the first four innings and went 5-for-8 with a .625 batting average. Senior Maddie Morgan recorded the most productive hit. With the bases loaded, she hit a double off the right field wall and cleared the bases, giving the Crimson Tide a 12-1 lead in the third inning. Alabama finished the day with 13 hits, seven walks and a .433 batting average.

Hemphill was the offensive star of the day as she reached base in all five at-bats with a trio of singles and a pair of walks. Woodard and senior K.B. Sides were the other two Alabama batters with a multi-hit game.

Senior Krystal Goodman (7-1; 2.23 ERA) captured the win in the circle and surrendered six total hits. All three runs were earned by Georgia.

GAME THREE:

A balanced and patient offense combined with Fouts’ (17-3, 1.73 ERA) sixth double-digit strikeout performance in conference play allowed Alabama to solidify a 6-3 win.

The Crimson Tide offense put itself in good position to score throughout the majority of the game as the leadoff batter reached base in five of the seven innings and scored on three occasions. All five of the leadoff batters to reach base registered a hit, and the team finished with 12 on the afternoon and a .414 batting average.

Alabama managed to tack on its three insurance runs in the top of the sixth inning by working deep into counts and drawing free bases, which proved to be the difference. Sides, Woodard and sophomore Jenna Johnson drew three free passes with the bases loaded to scoot their teammates up 60 feet, making it 6-2. Alabama finished the game with seven walks.

For the second consecutive game multiple Alabama batters had a multi-hit game, and graduate student Alexis Mack led the way with three hits. Graduate student Taylor Clark was one of four batters on Sunday to tally multiple hits — a first for Clark in conference play this season.

Fouts was electric through the first four innings. She didn’t allow a hit and retired 12 straight after Georgia’s leadoff batter reached via an error. Fouts’ no-hitter came to an end with a one-out single in the bottom of the fifth. She gave up a two-run home run two batters later, cutting the Crimson Tide’s lead to 3-2.

The Bulldogs found success in the following inning with bases loaded and no outs, but Alabama turned its second double play of the weekend and Fouts struck out the next batter. Georgia pushed one run across, making it 6-3, and the score held. Fouts gave up four hits, one walk and three runs.

Alabama returns home next weekend, May 6-8, for its final conference series. First pitch between the Crimson Tide and the Ole Miss Rebels is scheduled for Thursday, May 6 at 6 p.m. CT.