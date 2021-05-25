New+Tuscaloosa+restaurants+on+the+horizon

Three restaurants are preparing to open their doors in Tuscaloosa. Ichiban Japanese Grill has announced its downtown location, while Jersey Mike’s and Walk-On’s will welcome customers to new locations this month.

Ichiban

Ichiban Japanese Grill plans to reopen a University Boulevard location after a forced move from its 15th Street restaurant in March.

The new storefront will be located in downtown Tuscaloosa at 2128 University Blvd.

In April, Ichiban won the 95.3 The Bear Munch Madness, a bracket-based competition with 64 area restaurants. Ichiban received 1,359 votes in the final round.

Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s, a sandwich restaurant chain based in New Jersey, will open its first Tuscaloosa location on Wednesday, May 26. The restaurant is located at 1207 University Blvd., the former location of Pita Pit on The Strip.

Owner Bret Dunnaway said the store’s community involvement and quality ingredients set Jersey Mike’s apart.

At Wednesday’s grand opening ceremony, the restaurant will give away more than 5,000 free sandwich vouchers to customers who donate at least $2 to Big Oak Ranch, a Christian organization that rehomes children in need.

Dunnaway originally planned to open the location earlier this year, but he said the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult for new restaurants to secure funding.

Walk-On’s

Walk-On’s is a Baton Rouge-based restaurant founded by Louisiana State University basketball players Brandon Landry and Jack Warner.

The new Tuscaloosa location at 675 Skyland Blvd. will hold its grand opening on Monday, May 31.

The grand opening will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony from the West Alabama Chamber of Commerce and a drawing for free food at Walk-On’s for a year.

“We are thrilled to bring Walk-On’s to Tuscaloosa,” franchisee Shane Morrison said. “There’s nothing like our authentic, mouthwatering Cajun cuisine in the area, so I’m confident that Walk-On’s will be a hit. Plus, our game-day atmosphere is perfect for cheering on the Crimson Tide.”