Recap | Women’s rowing caps off historic season

The Alabama women’s rowing team wrapped up its season on May 30 in the NCAA Rowing Championship for the first time in program history. The Crimson Tide made it to the final day of races, collected 55 points and finished 13th in the nation.

“We’re super proud of this team and what they were able to accomplish this year,” Head Coach Glenn Putyrae said.

Alabama’s veteran leadership of 11 seniors and seven graduate students helped put the program on the national stage. After its final race of the season, Putyrae expressed his appreciation for both this year’s leaders and former Crimson Tide rowers.

“We’re also really grateful to all of the time and effort that our graduate students and seniors gave us to help the program get to this point,” Putyrae said. “We know that getting here is something that a lot of teams before us have worked for.”

Putyrae said next year’s returners must use their experiences from this year to reach new heights.

“I told the team there are two things we have to do now,” he said. “Be really thoughtful about what we have learned but also, more importantly, to take decisive action so we can take what we learned and make changes for the future.”

The Crimson Tide finished in the top 20 in all three of its races on Sunday.

Results:

Four Results: C Final / 16th place / 7:32.765

II Eights Results: C Final / 17th place / 6:51.030

I Eights Results: Petite Final / 11th place / 6:38.759